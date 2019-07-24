Olinger
Buy Now

Chad Lawrence Olinger, 62, of

Emporia, passed away early Monday,

July 22, 2019 at Midland Care in

Topeka.

He was born August 17, 1956 in

Hugoton, Kansas the son of Don

and Nancy Slemp Olinger. Chad

attended Hugoton High School where

he graduated with the Class of 1974.

Following high school he attended

Automotive Technical Training in

Wichita, receiving his degree in 1976.

Chad would embark on a life long journey pursuing his

passion of being an auto mechanic. He gained experience while

working at the local Chevrolet dealer in Hugoton and would

later step out on his own as the owner and operator of CLO

Auto Repair. He eventually took a position at John North Ford

in Emporia. Chad would work his way up to a Ford Senior

Master Technician over his 28 years of service.

Chad’s love for all things motor sports was expressed

through his participation in the National Dragster Association

and the American Motorcycle Association.

Chad will live on in the hearts of his son, Shane Olinger and

his wife Cassi of Emporia; his grandchildren, Alexia Johnson,

Braydon Olinger, Nicholas Olinger and Cayden Olinger; a

sister, Dawnel Newton of Rolla, Kansas and an aunt, Judy

Cantrell of Moscow, Kansas. Chad was preceded in death by

his parents and a brother-in-law, Jeff Newton.

Chad’s wishes were to be cremated and for his family

and friends to gather at a later date to celebrate his life and

remember happier times. Memorial contributions may be

made to the family and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale

Funeral Home at P.O. Box 43 in Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences

may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.