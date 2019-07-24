Chad Lawrence Olinger, 62, of
Emporia, passed away early Monday,
July 22, 2019 at Midland Care in
Topeka.
He was born August 17, 1956 in
Hugoton, Kansas the son of Don
and Nancy Slemp Olinger. Chad
attended Hugoton High School where
he graduated with the Class of 1974.
Following high school he attended
Automotive Technical Training in
Wichita, receiving his degree in 1976.
Chad would embark on a life long journey pursuing his
passion of being an auto mechanic. He gained experience while
working at the local Chevrolet dealer in Hugoton and would
later step out on his own as the owner and operator of CLO
Auto Repair. He eventually took a position at John North Ford
in Emporia. Chad would work his way up to a Ford Senior
Master Technician over his 28 years of service.
Chad’s love for all things motor sports was expressed
through his participation in the National Dragster Association
and the American Motorcycle Association.
Chad will live on in the hearts of his son, Shane Olinger and
his wife Cassi of Emporia; his grandchildren, Alexia Johnson,
Braydon Olinger, Nicholas Olinger and Cayden Olinger; a
sister, Dawnel Newton of Rolla, Kansas and an aunt, Judy
Cantrell of Moscow, Kansas. Chad was preceded in death by
his parents and a brother-in-law, Jeff Newton.
Chad’s wishes were to be cremated and for his family
and friends to gather at a later date to celebrate his life and
remember happier times. Memorial contributions may be
made to the family and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale
Funeral Home at P.O. Box 43 in Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences
may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
