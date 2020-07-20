Paul Lester Biggs, of Emporia, Kansas, died on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Newman Regional Health. He was 80.
He owned a pest control company and had a barbeque business.
A family gathering will take place at a later date. Robert-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
