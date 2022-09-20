The Emporia High School is currently in a level two lockdown, according to a message that went out to parents Tuesday afternoon.
Emporia Middle School and the transitions program have been placed in a level one lockdown as a precautionary measure.
A statement from police spokesman Capt. Ray Mattas said authorities "received a report of an unverified threat to students... There is no verified threat to the students."
Mattas asked parents to remain at home until USD 253 tells them that the lockdown has been lifted.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Emporia Police Department are on site.
According to a high school student who contacted The Gazette, students are not able to leave classrooms at this time and are "OK."
This is the second lockdown for Emporia schools in two weeks. Riverside Elementary had a level 2 lockdown Friday, Sept. 9.
We will update with more information on EmporiaGazette.com as it is available.
We are living in a time of mystery and suspense! Lockdowns, bullying, and assalts of which no one seems to want people to know about. Time to bring out in the open all these events taking place.
