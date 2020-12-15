Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Wednesday

Communications offense, E. 12th Ave. and Union St., 8:46 a.m.

Animal bite, 700 Eastgate Plaza, 1400 Walnut St., 11:12 a.m.

Criminal trespassing, 900 Sylvan St., 3:09 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1800 Industrial Rd., 4:15 p.m.

Suspicious person, 200 W. 6th Ave., 5:40 p.m.

Missing person, 600 W. 5th Ave., 6:57 p.m.

Investigative case, Within city limits, 7:50 p.m.

Investigative case, Within city limits, 8:46 p.m.

Thursday

Communications offense, 904 E. 12th Ave., 7:40 a.m.

Non-injury accident, S. Weaver St. and E. Logan Ave., 7:51 a.m.

Traffic stop, Dorset St. and Lasalle St., 9:15 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:03 a.m.

Assault, 600 Chestnut St., 11:30 a.m.

Arrest warrant, 500 Rural St., 1:39 p.m.

Arrest warrant, 500 Rural St., 1:49 p.m.

Arrest warrant, 1200 Cottonwood St., 4:28 p.m.

Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 4:40 p.m.

Traumatic injuries, Information redacted

Sheriff

Wednesday

Animal cruelty, Road 260 and Road G, Americus, 6:08 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1600 Road 250, Emporia, 6:25 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Possession of drug paraphernalia, 400 Mechanic St., 7:34 p.m.

Grass fire, 1400 Road M, Emporia, 9:32 p.m.

Thursday

Welfare check, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, 4700 W. Highway 50, Emporia, 11:06 a.m.

Lost property, Within city limits, 1:51 p.m.

Friday

Possession of a controlled substance, 400 Mechanic St., 12:44 a.m.

Traffic stop, 300 W. Highway 50, Emporia, 3:09 a.m.

Injury accident, 1400 KTA, Reading, 6:34 a.m.

Injury accident, Road 50 and Road 2, Hartford, 7:01 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Wednesday

Burglary - Late report, 800 Riverview Ave., Reading, 8:16 a.m.

Credit card fraud, 3600 W. 18th Ave., 4:28 p.m.

Thursday

Vehicle burglary, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 2:09 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 2300 Industrial Rd., 3:54 p.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Credit card fraud, 400 Mechanic St., 8:24 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

