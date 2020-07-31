On Friday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a pursuit beginning in the 1700 block of E5 Road with a silver Hyundai Accent.
The pursuit later ended in the 2500 block of Road K where the suspect was identified as 28-year old Justin Lee Heston from Reading.
Heston was transported to the Lyon County Jail and held on the charges of felony flee and elude, ignition interlock device required, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WOW ! One certainly would think that lil’ Hyundai Accent would have left that patrol vehicle in the DUST!!
He probably bought one without racing stripes.
