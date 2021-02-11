Emporia Public Schools has announced Keaton Tuttle as the next head football coach for Emporia High School.
Tuttle, who has been with the Emporia High football program for the past five seasons as the offensive line coach, had been named the interim head coach in Oct. 2020.
Tuttle is in his sixth year of teaching and is a Technology Education teacher at the high school.
Tuttle, originally from Iowa, played collegiately at Iowa Western Community College before receiving a scholarship to play in Kansas in the MIAA at Fort Hays State University. Upon graduating from FHSU, Tuttle accepted a teaching job at EHS and has made Emporia his home ever since. Tuttle brings a wealth of knowledge and is well respected in the coaching community.
“I'm very thankful for the opportunity to continue to build upon what we have started here at Emporia High. It is a great chance to combine a lot of things I'm very passionate about, the Emporia community, our schools, football, and a family atmosphere,” Tuttle said. “Being a positive role model for young students and athletes is very important to me. I have called Emporia home for 6 years, and I could not see myself anywhere else. Lastly, I would like to thank my parents, family, administration, friends, and coaches. Especially those who believed in me and helped shape me into the man I am today."
“We are excited to offer Keaton the opportunity to be the head coach of our football program," Curtis Simons, assistant principal/athletic director at EHS said. "He is familiar with our student-athletes and has been a part of the program for the past five seasons. We sincerely appreciate his time as the interim head coach and look forward to watching him grow and continue his success as the head coach.”
The Board of Education and USD 253 Administration said they value the district's student-athletes and want to express continued support for Emporia High Football as the program begins this new chapter.
