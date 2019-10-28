Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Disorderly conduct, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 8:32 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 900 Luther St., 9:55 a.m.
Warrant, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 9:56 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 900 Neosho St., 10:56 a.m.
Drug possession, redacted, 10:56 a.m.
Warrant, 200 E. 6th Ave., 2:56 p.m.
Dangerous animal, 900 Sunnyslope St., 3:41 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 Grand St., 4:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 block W. 11th Ave., 4:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Whildin St., 7:18 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 300 State St., 10:07 p.m.
Family disturbance, redacted, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, W. 4th Ave. and Commercial St., 2:05 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2300 Industrial Rd., 8:26 a.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, 1700 Thompson St., 9:29 a.m.
Injury accident, W. 10th Ave. and Congress St., 12:28 p.m.
Sick person, 300 S. Mechanic St., 5:54 p.m.
Illegal burning, 1000 Sylvan St., 7 p.m.
Sunday
Disorderly conduct, 100 S. Merchant St., 2:23 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Vehicle fire, 1000 Road 210, 12:46 p.m.
Injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, 7:25 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, 12:59 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road L and Road 260, 1:50 a.m.
Welfare check, Americus, 4:03 a.m.
Fish and game complaint, 2900 Sonora Dr., 3:27 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Burglary, 500 Mechanic St., 11:04 a.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 3:57 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle theft, 1300 Center St., 3:28 p.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Theft, 1900 Road 170, Emporia, 10:17 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
