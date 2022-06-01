TOPEKA — The Sunflower State Games has opened registration for the 33nd Anniversary of Kansas’ own Olympic style sports festival.
The 2022 Sunflower State Games, which takes place July 8-24 in Topeka, will feature more than 40 different events for all ages and skill levels. Complete event details and registration procedures can be found online at sunflowergames.com.
The Cauldron Fest will once again kick-off the 2022 Sunflower State Games on Friday, July 9, at Hummer Sports Park. The annual lighting of the cauldron will take place at 5 p.m., with a tailgate party set to follow and conclude at 8 p.m.
The full lineup of sports in 2022 include adventure race, archery, axe throwing, badminton, baseball, basketball, BMX, boccia, bowling, cornhole, cross country, disc golf, fishing derby, golf, horseshoes, Jiu Jitsu, Judo, martial arts, miniature golf, orienteering, pickleball, powerlifting, rowing, sand volleyball, shooting, slow-pitch softball, indoor and outdoor soccer, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, volleyball, wrestling, and the 5K/10K road race.
