Lyon County commissioners gave their support of a local business’s plans for growth and discussed the matter of in-person jury trials during a busy action session Thursday morning at the courthouse.
Ron and Judy McCoy, co-owners of A-1 Pump and Jet located at 2036 Road F-5 in Emporia, approached the board with a request for county partnership in their pursuit of a Community Development Block Grant.
“In today’s environment with COVID, the one thing we have figured out is that wastewater management and wastewater management systems are an absolutely essential function,” Ron McCoy said. “Nothing can run if those systems don’t get taken care of. So even in these times of coronavirus and all of that, we’re basically running wide open.
The grant application — which will be used to expand A-1’s operations and employee base, totaling as much as $750,000 pending final submittal — would not place any sort of financial obligation on the county itself as a cosigner, with the funds instead being monitored, managed and repaid through a collaboration between the McCoys and other state/federal officials. In order to continue receiving payouts, A-1 Pump and Jet would need to demonstrate defined growth, creating upwards of 20 new jobs with an average salary of $55,000 as a stated goal.
“Less than 10% of our revenue is generated through business done locally in Emporia,” McCoy said. “About 90 percent of our revenue is generated by and from outside companies, businesses, the government, the Army, the Air Force, the U.S. Parks Service, the Corp of Engineers ...In the last few days, you’ve probably eaten food produced by at least one of the companies we work for. So, about 90% of the work we do generates revenue. It creates jobs for our locals, and we generate revenue from outside our county to support those jobs … The most important thing is that we’re not competing with local companies or enterprises to grow our business at the expense of their entity.”
While no formal documentation on the matter was signed Thursday, commissioners gave direction for grant administrators to return next month and submit the contract for review by public hearing.
“I think it’s exciting having a possibility to create a bunch of new jobs in our community, especially with some of the numbers involved with those jobs,” said Commissioner Scott Briggs.
In other business, Judge Merlin Wheeler asked commissioners to consider the purchase of additional plexiglass shields and other safety barriers for two courtrooms.
The reason behind the request, Wheeler said, was the large amount of pending jury trials still to be conducted due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic. He estimated that anywhere between 40-60 cases still needed to be resolved, with many of the situations becoming more complicated when done by online means.
“Our thinking is that we will start doing jury selection by bringing jurors in panels of 14 at a time and staggering those times so that we’re not dealing with such large numbers [in the jury selection room],” Wheeler said, also raising the possibility of modifying online proceedings. “That would help with some of the congestion, it would help our clerks and we would be able to do things in the courtrooms as opposed to transporting prisoners outside of secured areas.”
Wheeler continued on to say that the issue wasn’t limited to getting groups inside the courtroom itself, but the matter of masks during accompanying testimony and arguments.
“Some counties have allowed the use of face shields for jurors without them having to formally have masks on because they have the other screen,” he said. “That fulfills one of the other issues we’ve been trying to deal with. Not a single attorney wants to try a case without being able to see the facial expressions and body language of jurors as well as witnesses. So, we’re talking about the idea of installing the cubicles for jurors and installing additional screening for the witness stand as well as some screening for a couple other locations in the courtroom.”
Wheeler did not formally submit a receipt to commissioners Thursday, but was directed to return with options for purchase in an upcoming meeting.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Renewed Lyon County’s existing disaster declaration for an additional 60-day period. As with before, the declaration does not include any mandates or community safety requirements, instead being used as a tool for the county to purchase PPE and other necessary COVID-related equipment with state and federal funds. Commissioners expect to separately review the county’s currently-enforced health order in the coming weeks.
