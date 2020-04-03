The Emporia Recreation Commission officially announced the cancelation of its spring soccer season Friday afternoon.
The season — along with all rec center activities — has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancelations include all leagues for ages 4 - grade 6, as well as the micro-soccer clinics.
"The ERC Staff will begin issuing refunds on Monday, April 6th," ERC said in a written release. "For more information on this process, please visit our webpage at emporiarec.org or our Facebook page. We ask for our patron’s patience as this is an entirely manual process and takes some time to get through. We look forward to the Fall Soccer Season and can’t wait to see the kids out on the pitch again. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."
The rec commission is optimistic about the 2020 baseball and softball seasons for grades 3 - 10 at this time, although the season will see a delay.
"We hope to begin on a delayed schedule so the Emporia Recreation Center is extending the Early Bird registration until a schedule is determined," the release said. "We ask that you register online now so we are able to launch a revised schedule quickly when we are able. Check our website, emporiarec.org, for registration information and our Facebook page for announcements in the coming weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.