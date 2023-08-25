The City of Emporia has extended a local water conservation notice for one more day, as an unprecedented and unrelenting heatwave continues to warm the region.
“Water levels continue to improve,” city communications manager Christine Torrens told The Gazette Thursday. “The city would like to thank residents, businesses, industry partners, and community partners for their water conservation efforts.”
The voluntary water conservation notice continues through 9 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning also expires at the same time, as dangerously hot conditions bringing temperatures of 104 - 109 degrees are expected throughout the day.
The warning encompasses much of east-central Kansas. The combination of extreme heat and humidity significantly raises the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among those working outdoors, participating in outdoor activities, or lacking access to quality air conditioning.
During the voluntary water conservation period, the city has asked residents to:
Promptly report leaks by calling 620-340-6339.
Postpone outdoor watering.
Refrain from washing vehicles.
Conserve water indoors.
Inform others about water conservation.
The city first asked the community for its cooperation with water conservation efforts Wednesday morning, as soaring temperatures led to an increased demand for water — and decreased availability.
The City of Emporia’s Water Treatment team has been continually monitoring the situation. For more information, residents can stay connected with official communications from the City of Emporia on social media outlets.
