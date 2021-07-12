Harold Edward Rohling Jr., 71, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the KU Med Center in Kansas City, Kansas after a short illness.
The son of Harold Edward and Sarah A. Jones Rohling Sr., Ed, or Eddie, as he was known to his family and friends, was born at Wichita, Kansas on July 14, 1949. He was raised in the White City, Kansas area, attended school there and graduated from White City High School with the Class of 1967.
Ed was united in marriage with Carol Jean “Jeannie” Robison at the Wilsey Christian Church, Wilsey, Kansas, on November 14, 1970. To this union were born two sons: Dale E. Rohling and David M. Rohling.
After his graduation, Ed attended junior college at El Dorado, Kansas before taking a job with the Manhattan, Kansas Fire Department. He was also employed by an ambulance service in Manhattan. Ed then worked for the Fairmont Creamery in Council Grove, Kansas before relocating to Emporia, Kansas where he was employed as a maintenance mechanic and as a maintenance supervisor for more than forty years with IBP (Iowa Beef Processors) and Tyson Foods.
Along with his wife and sons, Ed is survived by his mother, Sarah A. Rohling of Maple Hill, Kansas; his sister, Janis Rowland and her husband Frances of Maple Hill; his brother, Keith Rohling and his wife Karen of Hutchinson, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Edward Rohling Sr. and his brother, Arlo Fredrick Rohling.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas, Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021 from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM. Private family services will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website: www.robertsblue.com.
