Paola — Emporia native Jay Wieland is retiring after 50 years of service in municipal government starting with the City of Emporia.
His career actually began when he was 18 years old mowing the lawn at City Hall. Wieland worked his way up through the organization while attaining his college degrees. From 1969-1986, he served Emporia in building maintenance, water service technician, water service foreman, administrative assistant/grant writer, personnel and director of human resources.
Long-time City Manager, the late Virgil Basgall, was Wieland’s mentor and was responsible for furthering his career as a city manager or administrator for the next 33 years. A graduate of the University of Kansas with a Master’s in Public Administration, Wieland accepted the position of City Administrator in Hesston in 1987 and served there until moving to Charles City, Iowa in 1995. From there, he served as City Manager in Sterling from 1998-2007. Wieland has been the City Manager in Paola, Kansas for the past 12 years.
Wieland will be honored with a retirement party from 2 - 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Town Square Events Center, 15 W. Wea St., Paola.
Cards or well wishes may be sent to: Jay Wieland, PO Box 409, Paola, KS, 66071.
