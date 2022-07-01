Leah Katherine (Taylor) Hollar was born November 7, 1926 to Gladys Deane (Dietz) Taylor and Alvin Leslie Taylor in Emporia, Kansas.
She passed away May 22, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was 95 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Junior; older sister, Shirley Elizabeth; twin sister, Phyllis Jane and granddaughter, Sally Ann.
She is survived by her three children, grandkids, great-grandkids and extended family members.
Kass, as she was known to everyone, was always extremely fashionable, very intelligent, hard-working and had a terrific sense of humor.
She lived a good, long life.
I love you, Mama.
