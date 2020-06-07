While nobody could have anticipated its eventual format at the beginning of the year, Sunday’s Emporia High School graduation ceremony provided an especially unique send-off for the Class of 2020.
After opening with online performances by members of the EHS band and chorale — who lead in the playing of the national anthem and the traditional round of “Pomp and Circumstance” — both district and high school leadership took their respective podiums to offer their send-off addresses.
“Over the past three months, we have experienced both good times and bad times, but in the end, they will not last,” USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case said. “What will last are the lessons we learned throughout this process. We have been given an opportunity to redefine what is really important to us. We have been able to witness what can be accomplished when schools and communities come together to solve a common problem, and we have learned that change is hard, but sometimes necessary. These lessons and the many others you’ve learned over your time at EHS are the things that will propel you into the next phase of your adult journeys.”
While many of the speeches were somewhat melancholy in tone considering the events of the past few months, each speaker took the opportunity to offer words of encouragement as well.
“From going only to cancelling one day of school after spring break to cancelling the whole year took us all by surprise,” Senior Class President Anthony Fierro said. “We missed out on a variety of things to do in our final stretch of the year — and all of that hard work in the off season just for sports to be cancelled, and those times some of us stayed up to the break of dawn finishing that last homework assignment — but the truth is, it doesn’t matter … You don’t have to know everything the future holds, you just have to keep moving forward. You have to keep working, seize that next opportunity and stay open to trying something new. It doesn’t have to fit your plans of a perfect job or a perfect life. Perfect is boring.”
In referencing a class earning more than $750,000 in total scholarship money, EHS Head Principal Dathan Fischer said he was exceptionally proud to see students succeed to such a high degree despite all the outside circumstances and stresses the spring semester provided. For Fischer, the class of 2020 will be one he never forgets.
“We all know that the ending to your senior year was unprecedented and not expected,” Fischer said. “I know there has been loss, but your resiliency and perseverance has helped you make it to today. But, I don’t want you to think of today as the end. It’s the beginning for what lies ahead. Each of you have made lasting memories together, and each of you have something special to offer as you move forward in life. You have led the way for a truly outstanding year at Emporia High School, and I just want to thank all of you for your hard work.”
To conclude the afternoon, senior students and their families were provided the opportunity to snap some commemorative photos at the high school’s front entrance. Many took advantage of the chance, with lines of cars running throughout the EHS parking lot from 1:30 to around 4:30 p.m.
“It’s really something we’re excited to offer,” USD 253 Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin said. “We can’t thank Dathan enough for all of his organization, the maps he’s drawn and the multiple meetings he’s had with police and sheriffs to make sure we’re in compliance with them and the health department.”
