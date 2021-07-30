After months of planning and lead-up activities, Newman Regional Health will hold its 12th annual Denim & Diamonds benefit event at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
Denim & Diamonds is NRH’s largest annual fundraiser and directly supports local health care initiatives. A ticket to the Aug. 6 event includes a silent auction, program, dinner, live auction and entertainment.
“If our community members support Denim & Diamonds, that’s just one small way that they can support local healthcare in our community,” said McKenzie Cinelli, NRH Director of Business Development and Public Information Officer. “While it is an unbelievably fun event, it’s also really important to remember that there is a cause behind it and that cause is supporting local, quality health care and providing our community members with a strong health care system here in Emporia and for the Lyon County area.”
Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser are designated for the development of a simulated apartment suite within the Inpatient Medical Rehabilitation unit. The suite will allow patients to practice independent living skills in a controlled environment prior to discharge.
With this addition, staff will be better able to determine challenges that patients may have while simultaneously building the patient’s confidence. Patients who previously may have been destined to reside in a nursing facility will have the chance to build up the skills needed to go home.
While Denim & Diamonds is primarily the benefit on Aug. 6, over the years it has ballooned to encompass a half-year of other fundraising events as well.
“We’ve really grown Denim & Diamonds to be more than just a one fundraising event campaign,” Cinelli said. “It’s kind of a six-month fundraising campaign. We start in May with our kickoff barbecue and go through September for that specific fund designation for the year.”
Those wishing to attend the event will need to purchase a ticket in advance, which can be done by going online to newmanrh.org/dd. Tickets are $60 for individuals, $120 for couples and $450 for a table of eight.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6, with the event to start with a welcome at 7 p.m., dinner to begin at 7:15 p.m. and the auction and entertainment to follow.
The silent auction has already opened online and anyone can participate in that throughout the week, regardless of whether they attend the benefit event or not. To participate in the silent auction, visit e.givesmart.com/events/ky3/i.
People who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. There are currently no other COVID-19 restrictions set for the event, although Cinelli said that could be subject to change as the situation evolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.