If there was ever a true doubt about who the Emporia State starting quarterback would be for next week’s season opener, that was officially put to rest after the Hornets’ booster scrimmage on Thursday evening.
Seaman product and redshirt sophomore Dalton Cowan was given the nod by head coach Garin Higgins as the Hornets continue preparation for Northeastern State.
“It’s been about three years since I’ve stepped on a field and been able to play a whole game, so I’m just really ready to play football again,” Cowan said.
Cowan, made several impressive throws that were reeled in for highlight-caliber plays during Thursday night’s exhibition, but also saw several offensive drives stall quickly.
“He may not have had his best night tonight, but it’s not about what he’s done tonight,” Higgins said. “It’s about his complete body of work from the spring all the way up until now.”
That body of work has finally paid off in the starting role, but Cowan was far from committal where the team stands as it enters the final week of preparation before things start counting.
“It’s tough to tell because we have so much inexperience,” he said. “As far as guys wanting to do the right thing, we’re on the same page. We’re getting pretty close. We’ve just got to put together another couple good days of practice and I think we’ll be there.”
As far as Thursday’s practice, which again included MIAA officials in to get some preseason work of their own, Higgins liked much of what he saw.
“I thought we did a real good job with just the management of things, the sideline management, we didn’t have any substitution penalties,” Higgins said. “We had some penalties that we’ve got to learn from, but it was a good dress rehearsal.”
