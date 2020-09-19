The Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity raised $3,900 during its Disc Golf Scramble fundraiser held last weekend.
The event brought 15 teams to Hammond Park on Sept. 12.
EAHFH plans to have a house closed on by the end of this month and another house completed by the end of the year. This will be the first year the organization has completed two homes in one year.
The funds raised stay in Emporia to help with build projects, operational costs and a new program to help with home renovations.
The event was organized by Dynamic Discs and was sponsored by NexTech Wireless.
