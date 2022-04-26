Spring sports were in full effect this week as programs gear up and retool for the final stretch of the season.
Golf
The Emporia High School boys golf team teed it up at the Salina South Invite Friday, placing second overall.
The Spartans accumulated 323 team points in windy weather conditions as Emporia’s Caden Massey shot 77 for second place.
“Caden played another solid round with few mistakes,” said Emporia head golf coach Rick Eckert in an email. “He is gaining confidence with his consistency.”
Nolan Jacob recorded 80 points for sixth place, and Brooks Sauder logged an 81 for seventh.
“Nolan and Brooks both hit the ball well, but didn’t maximize their scoring chances,” he said.
The Spartans are on the links again Monday, then begin preparing for league.
“We have some work to do as we approach league in just over a week,” Eckert said.
Baseball
Southern Lyon County defeated Burlington in Thursday’s twinbill, 7-1 in game one and 17-7 in game two, as SLC remains undefeated at 11-0. Damon Redeker limited Burlington to two hits and notched six strikeouts in the first contest, and SLC amassed 15 hits and 14 RBIs in the second game. They host Lebo-Waverly Monday.
Lebo-Waverly split its games with West Franklin Thursday, 6-5 and 6-11. The Wolfdogs move to 11-5.
Chase County High School also split its games, defeating Council Grove in game one Friday afternoon, 18-5, and losing the evening contest 5-12. The Bulldogs are in action Tuesday against Central Heights High School.
Northern Heights High School lost its games to Wabaunsee High School Friday, 2-17 and 5-8. The Wildcats play Marais des Cygnes Valley at home on Tuesday.
Softball
Southern Lyon County lost its games Thursday against Burlington, 2-13 and 0-7, falling to 2-6. SLC plays Lebo-Waverly at home on Monday.
Lebo-Waverly couldn’t pull out the victory in its opening game with West Franklin High School Thursday, losing 7-8. The Wolfdogs also lost the second game, 7-17, moving to 6-6.
Chase County High School dropped its games against Council Grove High School Friday, 4-14 and 0-15, falling to 3-7. They play Central Heights High School at home Tuesday.
Northern Heights High School lost its games to Wabaunsee High School Friday 0-12 and 0-17. The Wildcats face Burlingame High School Monday.
Track and Field
Several area track and field teams competed at the Council Grove Varsity Invitational Thursday as a host of local athletes recorded first-place finishes.
Madison High School’s Bryson Turner dominated the sprints, clocking respectable first-place times in the 100 meters, and 200 meters.
Chase County middle-distance specialist Cooper Schroer continued his progression in the 800 meters, placing first and running an impressive 2:01.43.
A number of field-event athletes also finished strong in their competitions. Madison’s Elizabeth Freund registered a nice 35-1 throw in the shot put to win the event, and Northern Heights’ Makenna French won the javelin with a throw of 95-5. Chase County’s Laura Koch placed first in the pole vault with a jump of 7-0.
Girls first-place results
Pole vault
Laura Koch, Chase County, 7-0.
Shot put
Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 35-1.
Javelin throw
Makenna French, Northern Heights, 95-5.
Boys first-place results
100 meters
Bryson Turner, Madison, 11.16.
200 meters
Turner, Madison, 23.22.
800 meters
Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 2:01.43.
Long jump
Turner, Madison, 21-3.
Triple jump
Turner, Madison, 43-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.