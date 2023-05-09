A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Lyon County, and a watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, as storms capable of producing half dollar size hail and 70 mile per hour wind gusts move through the area.
According to the National Weather Service of Topeka, spotter activation is not expected at this time. A warning was just extended to 4 p.m. for Chase County.
The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for:
- Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas...
- Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas...
- Southeastern Riley County in northeastern Kansas...
- Morris County in east central Kansas...
- Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas...
- Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas...
- Northwestern Lyon County in east central Kansas...
A warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for Chase County.
Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Barnes to 4 miles east of Ogden to near Hope, moving east at 35 mph.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
