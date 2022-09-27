North Lyon County USD 251 was awarded $5,000 from the Learning Quest Choose My School Supply Drive Tuesday.
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers told The Gazette the district was one of 10 randomly chosen from 2,300 school districts around the state. He said the money comes from marketing funds for 529 Education Plans. According to www.KansasCash.ks.gov, Learning Quest 529 Education Savings accounts help Kansas families save for their children in tax-advantaged 529 accounts. Learning Quest offers education savings accounts to help you pay education expenses for individuals that you designate, or for yourself.
Kansas taxpayers may take an annual deduction of up to $3,000 ($6,000 for married, filing jointly) from Kansas adjusted gross income for contributions into each beneficiary's account.
Kansas also offers the Learning Quest Advisor and the Schwab 529 Plan, which are managed by American Century Investments and distributed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
"With the 529's, some of the marketing money can be used for grants," he said.
The state is gifting 10 school districts with $5,000, 10 school buildings are getting $2,500 and 10 classrooms are getting $1,000.
"[USD 251] is probably the smallest district that received it," Rogers said. "We've been on the road giving those monies away to people."
Rogers said no taxpayer money is used in the promotion.
"One school is using their money for an agriculture program, another is using it for STEM, so there's a pretty good variety," Rogers said of how the grants are being used.
529 Education Plans were previously limited to postsecondary education costs, until the program expanded to cover K-12 education in 2017. Apprenticeship programs were added in 2019.
The two major types of 529 plans are education savings plans and prepaid tuition plans.
More information about 529 Education Plans can be found online at https://kansascash.ks.gov/learn_quest.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.