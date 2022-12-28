Special to The Gazette
Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat.
According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
Newland was recently elected state president of the Kansas Farm Bureau.
As Wilson County is the largest in the district, Central Committee Chairman Mark Baker presided at the convention, which was attended by 58 committeemen and women and several guests, including Dist. 12 Sen. Caryn Tyson, Dist. 14 Sen. Mike Fagg, and Newland. Those present also carried 19 proxy votes.
A single candidate was nominated, Dr. Duane Droge, a retired veterinarian from Eureka.
“We have wonderful people in this area,” Droge said, “and we need representation because we are getting snowed under.
“There’s a lot that I don’t know about this position, what it’s going to entail and what I need to learn.”
A veterinarian since 1980, Droge grew up in a farm family in Bern, in Nemaha County, and attended Kansas State University where he earned his degree in veterinary medicine. Droge joked that when he was initially contacted about seeking this position, a request that “scared the heck of out me,” he said his first thought was that being a member of Legislature didn’t exactly fit in with his retirement plans. But after reflection, discussion with his wife and some prayer, Droge threw his cowboy hat into the ring.
Of the 77 possible votes, Droge received 73, and was duly elected; Droge will serve out Newland’s full two-year term before facing election in 2024.
“I will do the very best job that I can to represent the people of this district,” he said. “We need to keep our voice up there and keep hollerin’.
“We’ve been lied to and propagandized for so long, we don’t even know who’s telling the truth anymore.”
Droge answered a host of questions from the audience, ranging from First Amendment rights (“the First and Second amendments are absolute,” he said); legalization of marijuana (a solid “no” on legalizing recreational use); gender issues (“there are two, boys and girls, and anything else is just a mental condition”); to his take on the Convention of States, one of the topics Droge said he needed more information in order to form an opinion.
The Kansas Legislature will convene Monday, Jan. 9 for the 2023 session.
Duane should have had to work to represent the people of Kansas instead of having it handed to him. Kansas is a Democracy, not the Kremlin. Newland knew all along he was leaving. This information should have been shared with the people of the Gerrymandered 13th. Duane probably isn't aware he has many Hispanic constituents in Emporia. They deserve his attention. We Hispanics will remind you if you forget us or disrespect us.
