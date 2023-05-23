Emporia Police Department officers and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies will carry the Special Olympics Kansas Flame of Hope through Emporia and Lyon County next week.
Officers will collect the torch on May 31 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Old U.S. Hwy. 50, and bring it into Emporia.
Runners will set off at 9:00 a.m. June 1 after a brief ceremony in front of Emporia State University, 1 Kellogg Cir. In total, this leg of the torch run will travel 105 miles as part of an overall 1,600-mile journey for the Flame of Hope across Kansas as part of the ceremonial 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas.
Torch Runs are held in Kansas leading up to the annual summer games in Wichita. Law enforcement officers raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Kansas throughout the year by participating in these runs as well as events like Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cop and Cover the Cruiser.
“For more than 40 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been an integral part of the Special Olympics Movement," Special Olympics Kansas President/CEO John Lair said. "What started right here in Kansas has become an annual tradition all around the world.”
In conjunction with the Torch Run, KVOE General Manager Ron Thomas will again make the 10-mile trek to Olpe this year as part of his annual Ron’s Ride supporting the Law Enforcement Torch Run. For more information and to support Ron’s Ride visit https://kvoe.com/2023/05/15/rons-ride.
More than 2,000 officers will take part in runs throughout the state. In total. Kansas LETR participants raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Kansas in 2022. You can support the LETR Torch Run fundraising efforts at https://charity.pledgeit.org/KSLETR.
The Final Leg of the Torch Run will take place in Wichita on June 2nd concluding at Maize South High School during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2023 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games.
