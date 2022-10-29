Reviewed by Lynn Bonney
“Joan,” by Katherine J. Chen. Random House, 2022. $28.
Over the centuries, Joan of Arc has evolved into a mythical figure, a young woman who followed the voices of saints to lead an army, defy an enemy and meet a tragic end. That’s the brief synopsis that most of us are familiar with, unless we’ve studied history or imagined the story. Katherine J. Chen has done a measure of both and combined them in “Joan.”
Chen interprets Joan of Arc as a fascinating combination of history and imagination, a creation unlike the saint most people know. Whether we think of the Jean Seberg cinematic interpretation or the lyric portrayal in “The Lark” or Mark Twain’s vision in his well-researched biography — or any of the many other versions that have shaped our history — Joan is ethereal and out of reach.
Chen has researched and imagined a different Joan and has given readers a unique woman-child. This Joan has grown up in Domremy, as interested in playing war games as in expressing devotion to saints. She is sturdy, not frail. She knows how to select the best stones to fill her pockets when preparing for battle with her brothers and the neighborhood boys. She is like many girls, unless you know some children who are apt to be more in touch with saints than children their own age.
Maybe in the France of the 1400s, children were different. Maybe it’s not out of the question for a French teenager to look at her starving nation and set out to free her neighbors from the merciless rule of the English. Maybe it’s not unusual to see her set out on a mission, assisted by Yolande, the Dauphin’s -in-law, to take on a leadership role that would be reserved for men, defying tradition and the Church to lead an army. We’ll never know for sure, but we can thank Chen for opening us to possibilities.
In history, men — particularly men of the Church — don’t fare well in the Joan of Arc legend. The military mocked, defied and imprisoned her. The Church put her on trial. And she was burned at the stake. Chen doesn’t dwell on the specifics of her heroine’s final days, choosing instead to let us ride with Joan in the cart that will take her to the horror that awaits.
What Chen does is imagine. And she does it well, in an engaging and inspiring story of a young woman who isn’t as interested in sainthood as she is in making the world she lives in a better place. Joan isn’t looking far into the future; she’s not that kind of girl. Firmly rooted in the here and now, she is a real, fleshed-out person. And maybe that’s why she will wind up a saint in the Church that was filled with opportunists who couldn’t see themselves as separate from the State.
Chen’s Joan is strong, loyal and inspiring, a tribute to the irresistible combination of truth and imagining. She is a Joan for today and several centuries of tomorrows.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
