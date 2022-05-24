The Chase County All Veterans Committee will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.
The ceremony will be held at the All-Veterans Memorial in Swope Park.
Col. Charles R. Rayl (Ret.) will serve as master of ceremonies. He will introduce the guest speaker, Jay Simecka.
Simecka is the current Morris County Sheriff and a retired major in the Kansas National Guard.
A remembrance wreath will be placed at the Cenotaph. Ashlee Williams will perform taps.
The Chase County All Veterans Committee Colorguard will perform the flag raising. Members of the Colorguard are James Redick, Marvin Adcock, Clay Childs, Rodney Cotton, Rodger Drake, Bill Halverson, Mike Hastings, Paul Jones, Jerry Pittman, Howard Taliaferro and Brett Talkington.
