READING - William Ray “Bill” Crawford, 81, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Newman Hospital in Emporia.
William Ray was born March 27, 1938 in LeRoy, Kansas, the son of Ray Vern and Vicie Mae (Vanderslice) Crawford. He graduated from Neosho Rapids High School in 1955.
Bill was joined in marriage to Lois Marie Jacob on June 19, 1960 in Neosho Rapids. He had worked as elevator operator for Kansas Soya in Emporia and 30 years at Didde Glasser Manufacturing as a press operator.
He was member V.F.W. Post 1980 in Emporia. Bill loved riding motorcycles with his brothers.
Bill will be forever remembered by his wife, Lois, of the home; four sisters, Vivian (Kenny) Partlow of Neosho Rapids, Donna Wamser of Neosho Rapids, Kathy (Gil) Gardner of Hartford and Connie (Dennis) Darbyshire of Hartford; two brothers, Roy (Linda) Crawford of Neosho Rapids and Gary (Ruth) Crawford of Emporia and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard Vern Crawford; a niece, Kelly Lynn Darbyshire and a brother-in-law, Virgil Wamser.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors to follow service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids. Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 1980 and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
