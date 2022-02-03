Bernard Kevin Jefferson, Emporia, passed away at the home of his sister, Sharon Forrester, on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the age of 60.
Bernard Kevin Jefferson was born in Washington, D.C. on June 7, 1961, the son of Junior Jefferson and Clarice Sheppard Carter. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Russell and Mick McCauley, Albany, Maine; daughter; Jessica Blair, Harrisburg, PA, brothers, Richard Thompson, Melvin Sheppard, Michael Thompson, Andre Sheppard; sisters, Sharon Forrester, Mary Butz, and Curtres Lawson; several grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces. His parents died earlier.
Mr. Jefferson was a self employed contractor. He was a member of the Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, Emporia. He enjoyed fishing, and playing guitar and drums.
Cremation is planned. No services are scheduled at this time.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
