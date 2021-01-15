Flinthills Mall and Kiss 103.1 prepare for community Lego building contest
Flinthills Mall and Kiss 103.1 have teamed up to present a fun and safe Lego building contest for the first time on National Lego Day, Jan. 28.
Nikki Laurence, On-air Host at Kiss 103.1, reached out to Flinthills Mall Marketing Manager Heather Siebert with the idea.
After experiencing Legoland, Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye said it will be interesting to see what people create.
“I am just excited to see some of the projects,” he said. “And, of course, it may drive some interest coming out to the mall. Little bit of traffic helps with the businesses, might get some people who haven’t been here in awhile.”
The contest is free to enter and open to all ages. There is no limit on creativity, the only rule is the structure has to be built by Legos only. Contestants have from 9 a.m. - noon on Jan. 28 to bring their completed projects to the mall, said Siebert. Then, people can come out to the mall until 6 p.m. to vote for their favorite project out of each category. Structures will be protected the entire time.
The contest is broken up into three age categories: ages 10 and below will compete for a $25 gift certificate, ages 11 - 18 compete for a $50 certificate and 18 and over compete for a $100 certificate.
Laurence will announce the winners on the radio shortly after 6 p.m. to help avoid large social gatherings, contestants just have to keep an ear out for the announcement of the winners.
“Right now for this year, we will have people build them at their leisure at their homes or wherever they decide to do it, bring it here and we will display it,” Frye said. “... Maybe next year we will have a contest where, let’s say you bring in your Legos and we have a contest. You have two hours or three hours to build your very best project and then we have some judges, or something like that. We’ll see, I think we can expand on it for years to come.”
Siebert is excited for the contest. She explained that this event is a good baby step into what the mall hopes to offer more events this year. Events were difficult to have in 2020, so she hopes this event will bring community members and kids to the mall.
“I am kind of excited to get people out here at the mall and to be able to start putting on some of these things,” Frye said. “We would like to start doing some things again where people are coming out here for events.”
