WICHITA — Emporia State Head Women’s Coach Toby Wynn didn’t direct any of the criticism of the outcome of Thursday night’s loss at Newman toward anyone but himself. Not the players, the officiating crew, just his own decision which certainly factored in. How much, remains anyone’s guess.
All that was for sure was that it was a gut-wrenching loss against a team that his squad had beaten by pummeled by almost 30 points in their previous meeting three weeks ago.
“It’s unfortunate, just because our players were playing hard to try to win this one,” he said. “We knew there was a lot of significance in this game. It was a tough game, tough night, tough loss, but you can’t get too high in this league, you can’t get too low. Games like this are going to happen, you’re going to have moments like this and you’re going to get to see what you’re made of.”
Newman found ways to remain in play all night, overcoming a 10-point deficit early in the second quarter to take the lead prior to halftime.
ESU’s biggest advantage in the second half was six in the third quarter, but that didn’t last long either. Less than two minutes later, Newman had again regained the lead.
And that’s how it went most of the night as the game saw 12 lead changes.
“You’ve got to give them credit,” Wynn said of Newman. “They made the plays that they had to make to be able to win the basketball game and whenever ... we did get a little separation and had a chance to make a little run, they always seemed to have somebody step up and make a play for them. We had some opportunities to put the game away at times, with open threes in corners and stuff like that and we just missed them. The free throw line late got us a little too.”
ESU was 65 percent from the free throw line, with three of its misses coming in the final two-plus minutes as the two teams continued to struggle for control.
The score was tied at 66 as the clock counted down into the final 20 seconds. A foul called against Newman with 11 seconds remaining set up a turn at the stripe for Morgan Laudan, who fired the first too strongly off the back iron. Her second was on the mark to give ESU a 1-point lead.
At first, it appeared as that may be enough as the Jets’ first shot at a game-winner was off, but Newman was awarded the ball on a tie-up for the rebound, giving it the ball out of bounds with less than two seconds remaining.
The ball found Newman’s Madison Birnbaum, who slid in along the baseline and tossed the ball off the glass over the defender for the go-ahead score.
“Ultimately, I’ve got to put that on me as the coach,” Wynn said. “I changed the defense right there the last play of the game with (1.7) seconds left we tried to go man-to-man defensively and I thought it probably the best thing for us to try to do at that moment, but inevitably, it was probably the wrong thing. We probably should’ve stayed in our main defense that we normally do and had our players be more comfortable. Unfortunately for our players, I put them in a bad position and I’ve got to take the blame for that one.”
The bench charged onto the court in celebration, as did several dozen students from across the way.
That was short-lived as well as the officials got together, waved everyone aside and resumed their position at the table to look at the camera replay.
Eventually, two-tenths of a second was posted back on the game clock and ESU was allowed an in-bounds play from the Jets’ side of the court.
A shot didn’t get cut loose from the scramble that ensued.
“They were looking for a key win to make it into the MIAA Tournament (and) they got us,” senior Mollie Mounsey said.
Mounsey scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds, her fourth double-double in eight games. Tre’Zure Jobe scored 20 for Emporia State, moving her into second place in freshman scoring with a minimum of four more games to play.
The next one is the Hornets’ final road contest, Saturday afternoon at Central Oklahoma.
“It’s a big game on Saturday,” Mounsey said. “We have to put this one behind us and just focus on what’s ahead of us.”
“It’s going to be tough to rally the troops,” Wynn said. “Hopefully we’ll have some of our upperclassmen step up, pick our chins up a little bit and be ready to go because we definitely don’t want this thing to (snowball) on us right here.”
ESU 21 11 16 19 — 67
NU 14 19 19 16 — 68
Emporia State (19-6, 12-4): Jobe 8-20 3-4 20, Mounsey 5-11 2-2 16, Laudan 4-9 2-4 11, Handy 2-4 0-0 5, Wayne 0-4 0-2 0, Martin 2-2 4-5 9, Sheats 3-6 0-0 6, Schultz 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0.
Newman (10-16, 5-12): Potter 4-16 5-5 16, Mason-Vestal 3-5 2-2 8, Mack 3-4 0-0 6, Stewart 2-4 1-2 6, George 1-2 0-0 2, Birnbaum 6-11 0-0 13, Haney 3-6 1-2 9, Albers 3-10 0-0 7 Hawkins 0-1 1-2 1.
Three-pointers: ESU 8-29 (Jobe 1-7, Mounsey 4-7, Laudan 1-3, Handy 1-3, Wayne 0-3, Martin 1-1, Sheats 0-1, Schultz 0-4); Newman 8-33 (Potter 3-13, Stewart 1-3, George 0-1, Birnbaum 1-4, Haney 2-5, Albers 1-7).
Rebounds: ESU 38 (Mounsey 11), Newman 38 (3 with 6); Assists: ESU 11 (Laudan 4), Newman 14 (Mack 8).
Fouled Out: None
