“Katheryn Howard: The Scandalous Queen”By Alison Weir, Ballatine Books, New York, 2020, $28.99
There’s no doubt about it: These are turbulent times. Political and social upheaval dominate the news and anyone might be forgive for wondering how these days will be recorded in history.
Historians provide much-needed perspective, taking us through past times that seemed to destabilize daily life and make people wonder if they would ever see “normal” again.
Alison Weir has provided a look into one of those eras, the reign of King Henry VIII, through her clear-eyed research and readable accounts of the Tudors’ lives and the world they lived in. A noted historian, Weir also steps from time to time into fiction, as she does in a new novel, “Katheryn Howard: The Scandalous Queen.”
Anyone who wants to know about Queen Katheryn’s brief, disastrous reign can easily Google her name for the bare-bones details, but Weir fleshes out the sad, familiar story, adding color and detail to bring life to the days when a tyrannical king sought true love and a much-desired male heir (and a spare) to continue the dynasty.
Katheryn Howard was Henry’s fifth attempt at living happily ever after. He had already tried four times, marriages that ended, variously, in divorce, death, annulment and execution. But he was persistent – no mistake there – and he was smitten by the teenage Katheryn. Could he have found true love at almost 50? Then, as now, hope springs eternal.
The story could have made a great fairy tale. The beautiful daughter of a proud but poverty-stricken family catches the eye of a lonely king. They marry and live happily ever after. But this story isn’t a fairy tale. Katheryn’s past will betray her.
After her mother’s death, young Katheryn’s father places her in the home of her step-grandmother, where she is exposed to lessons in reading, dancing and French. But others in the household will expose her to other lessons, lessons that introduce her to adult matters that are beyond her understanding. She looks for romance, not realizing that her “teachers” have baser motives.
Urged by her family and scheming churchmen, Katheryn accepts Henry’s advances and presents herself as his “rose without a thorn.” Attracted at first by the jewels and finery of her new status, Katheryn comes to love her husband, but her past won’t disappear. Friends and lovers reappear to haunt her and rumors of old missteps fill the court. How long will it be before they reach Henry’s ears? There’s no happy ending in store for young Katheryn.
“The Scandalous Queen” is the newest offering in Weir’s series, Six Tudor Queens, following “Katharine of Aragon: The True Queen,” “Anne Boleyn: A King’s Obsession,” “Jane Seymour: The Haunted Queen” and “Anna of Kleve: The Princess in the Portrait.” It’s possible to read any of these titles as standalone novels, so readers can dive in anywhere and meet some of history’s most fascinating characters. Katheryn Howard’s sad story of love and betrayal is a fine place to start, and Weir’s novel is a great reason to go beyond Google.
The author can be found online at alisonweir.org.uk
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
