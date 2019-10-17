Two of the three representatives for Emporia High at the 5A State Tennis Championships on Friday will be getting their first taste of the season’s pinnacle.
Only one of those is a player.
The doubles team of Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte, in addition to first-year head coach Saul Trujillo, will be in Pittsburg to see how the Spartans will fare in the two-day event.
“I’m really excited,” Trujillo said. “It’s always fun to go watch high-level tennis. I’m stoked to see other players, I’m stoked to see my players compete. I know it’s their last year, so I’ve been telling them ... to enjoy the moment. We’ll have fun there and I’m sure we’ll make some memories.”
For Herrarte, being surrounded by the best players in the region and the state to end her senior campaign will be a treat.
“I’m really excited to see all the great people in our region play the best that they can and being able to say that I was part of it, it’s pretty exciting,” Herrarte said.
Keough reached state as a junior, but as a singles player. The adjustment has been gradual, but it’s forced her to improve. Whether those adjustments are enough, only time will tell.
One of the biggest changes for Keough was aggression at the net, where singles play doesn’t often involve quite as much action.
“In the last three years, I’ve never really gotten the chance to be at the net as much as I have been (this year),” she said. “Playing with ‘Drina has made me a better player this year.”
The bracket won’t be officially assembled until the morning of competitions, so there is little anticipation in regards to the opponent. The focus this week has simply been about continued growth.
“They’re a solid doubles team,” Trujillo said. “I keep telling them that they can do something, it just depends on how we play, how our opponents play, it will depend on the seeding ... I think they can (be successful), we’ll just find out on Friday.”
Once that gets underway, then it will come down to the quality of play and staying alive.
“All season, we’ve been looking forward to going to state, placing at regionals,” Keough said. “Our goal this year is to make it to the second day.”
That would likely mean a pair of wins on day one, but until seeding is made official, roughly 30 minutes before play is to begin, anything is possible.
“To play our hardest and have fun doing it,” Herrarte said was the goal for the weekend. “Remembering its our last time and just going for it.”
The seeding meeting between coaches will begin at 9 a.m. Friday with play set to begin in the state tournament at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Pittsburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.