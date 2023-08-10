The Emporia Gazette
Blood donations exceeded goals Thursday during the second day of the 2023 Battle of the Badges blood drive.
According to organizers, 80 units of blood were collected throughout the day — 20 units more than the goal of 60 units. A total of 142 units have been collected so far, with one more day left for donors to lend an arm.
The event brings the Emporia Fire, Emporia Police, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center together to compete for votes as local blood donors favorite first responder organization.
Fire and ambulance remains in the lead with 41 votes so far. Law enforcement agencies have pulled in 37 votes, followed by LCECC dispatchers with 31 votes.
American Red Cross account manager Susan Faler told The Gazette on Wednesday that, after a summer of declining donations, the Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
“The first two months of summer we were already 25,000 pints short of where we need to be,” she said, noting that usually blood supplies dip during the summer anyway due to travel plans. “We get about 25% of our blood from students, so when they’re not in school our blood supply goes down. Right now, we know we’re really low, so we’re asking people to come out and lend an arm and help us save some lives.”
Faler said the goal this week is to collect around 219 units of blood. Donations can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.
And, donating blood is easy. In fact, News and Online Editor Ryann Brooks donated Power Red on Thursday. The whole process took about an hour.
“I donate blood regularly and I encourage everyone who’s able to roll up their sleeves and give at least once in their lives,” Brooks said. “We get updates on where our donations have gone and, at least once, my donation went to Newman Regional Health. I don’t know who it went to, but I hope they’re doing OK today.”
There are still a number of available appointment slots this week for those thinking about donating, with a ton of freebies and giveaways available to sweeten the deal.
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Additionally, a number of local businesses have stepped up to donate more than $400 in prizes. Those prizes include gift cards, gift baskets and more. Drawings will be made Friday, Faler said, and everyone who donates is eligible to win.
And, donors will also receive a limited edition Battle of the Badges T-shirt.
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. (Use sponsor code EMPORIA to find this drive.)
Battle of the Badges continues at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave., from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.