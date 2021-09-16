Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — The Strong City Preservation Alliance invites the community to the second annual Black Tie Affair at the Uptown Theater in Strong City.
The event will begin with happy hour cash bar starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Casual dress is recommended but a black tie is required — please be creative!
Guests will enjoy live music from Acrostic, a catered dinner graciously donated again by Casa Ramos, a live auction to benefit restoration of the historic theater and door prizes throughout the evening.
Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased from Strong City Preservation Alliance Board Members Kay Lauer, Justin Garr, Marilyn McComber, Elena Rettiger-Lincoln, Ross MacTaggart, Steve Slaight and Martha Sharp, or by emailing the Alliance at strongcitypreservationalliance@gmail.com.
With architectural drawings nearing completion, the Uptown neon sign installed and more interior clean out and construction completed, the Alliance is excited to bring the community into the theater once again.
Lauer, who is the board president, is spearheading the affair.
“This is our signature event to not only raise funds for the restoration but to showcase this important piece of our community’s built history,” Lauer said. “This year is especially important as the work of restoring the original lobby with the support of Heritage Trust grant funds recently awarded will get underway this fall. Please come out on Oct. 2 to celebrate and support the restoration of the theater with us.”
The Strong City Preservation Alliance Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve, restore and protect the historic environment within Strong City. The alliance has played an active role in supporting the preservation of the built history of Strong City, such as the historic W.B. Strong Memorial Railway Park caboose and the Strong City Depot & Museum. All of the Black Tie Affair proceeds will benefit the restoration of the theater and help the group cover matching funds for the lobby restoration project.
(1) comment
This is a worthwhile benefit. This theater deserves to be preserved and cared for.
