Joy Marie Munsey Priddy

Joy Priddy passed away September 28, 2021 in Camdenton, Missouri at the age of 91.
She was born on July 17, 1930 on her parent’s farm southeast of Glen Elder, Kansas. She was the daughter of Howard and Edna (Moyer) Munsey.
Joy attended one room school houses all through grade school. She graduated from Glen Elder High School in 1948 with a class of 21. A few days after graduating she moved to Salina, KS where she attended Brown-Mackie School of Business and was a member of Pi Rho Zeta Sorority.
She worked as a Secretary for Kansas Children’s Service League until the office was moved to Wichita. She worked for Romeiser Grain Company.
While in Salina she met her husband, Leo Priddy, on a blind date. They were married October 19, 1952 at the Methodist Church in Glen Elder, KS. She then moved to Emporia, KS and worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. Her husband, who was a conductor for the Santa Fe Railroad, died October 25, 1990. They were married 38 years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wednesday Morning Circle, 52 year member of the Auxiliary to the United Transportation Union, Auxiliary of the American Legion and Auxiliary of the VFW and numerous Bridge Clubs.
She is survived by her children, Craig Priddy and Linda Dickerson, Wichita, KS, Susan Facklam and husband, Lennie, Linn Creek, MO; three grandchildren, Storm Bastin, Olathe, KS, Kelly Priddy and his fiancé, Macie Breane, and Jillian Priddy, Wichita, KS; two great-granddaughters, Brylynn and Katelyn Priddy, Wichita, KS. She is also survived by a brother, Edward Schellinger and wife Darlene, Middleville, MI. Also numerous nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Arnold Schellinger; brother, Harold Munsey and granddaughter, Erica Wiggins.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy of the church. Interment will be at the Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or Hand In Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
