Grace United Methodist Church is inviting the community for a “Christmas HamGiving” at the church next month.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 19, the church will give away hams to the first 100 cars that drive through the parking lot.
“2020 has been a difficult year,” said Pastor Brenda Ulrich. “Grace UMC wants to ease the burdens of our neighbors and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by giving away 100 Fanestil Party Time Hams to the first 100 cars that drive through our church parking lot.”
Ulrich said there’s a limit of one ham per vehicle.
The church is located at the corner of State Street and South Avenue, and cars are asked to enter the lot from State Street and exit onto South Avenue.
“We ask for everyone to wear masks and socially distance as we hand the hams out,” Ulrich said. “This event will be as non-contact as possible.”
Anyone with questions should contact the church office at 620-342-2240.
