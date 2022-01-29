Lloyd S. Brown, 87, Americus, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health, Emporia, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Lloyd Stewart Brown was born in the family home in Americus on August 11, 1934, the son of James Rankin and Gladys Pauline (Stewart) Brown. Lloyd married Betty R. Phillips at the United Presbyterian Church in Americus on December 20, 1968. She survives of the home.
Lloyd is also survived by sons, John Brown, Americus, KS, Jim (Billie Jo) Brown, Cedarvale, KS, and Scott (Shanda) Brown, Gem, KS; daughters, Deb (Roger) Fields, Emporia, KS, Deneise Peak (E.T. Anderson), Cottonwood Falls, KS, and Lisa Buchman, Council Grove, KS, 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Myron; sister, Bernice Schoneweis; and son-in-law, Delbert Peak.
He was a farmer/cattleman for his lifetime, retiring in 1992. From 1982 until 1992 he worked for J & F Trucking. He was a member of the Americus Township Board and served many years as the Sexton for the township cemeteries. He was a leader in the Sunflower 4-H club and Boy Scouts, a member of the American Hereford Assn and the Kansas Livestock Association. He graduated from Americus Rural High School in 1952. Lloyd was a member and served on the Session of the former Americus United Presbyterian Church.
Lloyd loved woodworking, and was known for making pieces for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the kitchen cabinets in their own home.
Funeral Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Americus, Kansas on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Gene Huston. Burial will follow in the Americus Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday evening from 7:00 to 8:00.
A memorial has been established with the Americus Cemetery with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
