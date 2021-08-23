The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State cross country team returned to action for the first time since 2019 with its Alumni/IntraSquad Run at Jones Park Sunday morning.
Jenna Ramsey was the top finisher, running the 5-km course with a time of 18:33. Ramsey was the MIAA champion in the 10,000-m race at the MIAA Track and Field Championships in May.
Hannah Showalter and Irina Honc finished second and third in the women’s race with times of 21:17 and 21:27 respectively.
Matthew Maki’s 21:06 mark in the four-mile men’s race was good enough for first place, with Connor Young following behind at 21:15, Rylan Brown at 21:15, Calvin Morgan at 21 59 and Tyler Swift at 22:06.
Earlier this week, the Hornets spent two nights of off-campus training at Lake Melvern. They also participated in a treadmill study of biomechanics and motion analysis at OrthoKansas in Lawrence.
Emporia State’s 2021 season begins at the Wichita State JK Gold Classic in Augusta on Sept. 4.
