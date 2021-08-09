The family of a local chiropractor who lost his battle with cancer earlier this year has helped another family battling the disease offset medical and travel costs.
Austin Moore, 17, of Emporia is currently undergoing his third battle with anaplastic large cell lymphoma. On Saturday, he and his family received a $2,300 check from Lori Douglas and her children, Skyler and Sydney. The money was raised during the inaugural Bryan Douglas Softball Tournament held last month.
Lori Douglas said choosing to donate the funds to another family going through a cancer fight meant a lot to her and her children. After going through the “hell” of diagnosis, she said it broke her heart knowing there are more families going through the same thing.
“It breaks my heart that other people have to experience that,” she said. “We were blessed by this community just astoundingly. I’m a control freak and the more I let go and just put it in the hands of God, the more we were taken care of.”
Douglas said people have come up to the family and told them they were going to bless them “through Bryan’s pain.”
“I don’t know what that looks like right now but maybe this is the way,” she said. “God doesn’t waste pain. We’re going to do good.”
Douglas said she didn’t know Austin or his parents, Laura and Daren, prior to the decision to donate to the family.
“I had been praying for this young man, but I didn’t know who [he was] until just a few weeks ago,” she said. “That’s just how it’s kind of worked.”
The Moore family said the donation will help immensely with travel expenses.
“He’s still getting chemo every three weeks,” Daren Moore said. “He’s doing pretty good getting through it all. This will help getting back and forth from Kansas City.”
Austin said he was feeling “good” through his treatments.
“He had a bone marrow transplant after the first time it came back in Dec. 2019,” Laura Moore said. “It came back a third time this past September — almost a year ago.”
Daren Moore said, once Austin completes this round of chemotherapy, his son will have to take a chemo pill for the rest of his life to “keep things under control.”
The Moores said they were grateful to Lori Douglas, as well as Gary and Sandy Loucks who organized the tournament.
“I just wanted to do something to honor Bryan,” Gary Loucks said. “He loved softball. We were good friends for a long time.”
Loucks said the tournament will be an annual event from here on out.
Lori Douglas said this is how her husband would want people to remember him.
“The day Bryan was diagnosed, he wrote on a notecard in his office, ‘You can’t always chose your circumstances, but you can choose how you respond to those circumstances,’” Lori Douglas said. “We chose to hit everything head on. It was never, ‘Why us?’ It was always, ‘This is what’s on our plate.’”
