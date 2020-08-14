Local businesses and non-profits feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19 have a few more grant opportunities through the Kansas Department of Commerce to help ease those burdens. But Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods says the window to submit requests for funding is short and people need to act now to get their applications processed.
Application intakes begin at noon Wednesday and Woods said it is "critical" for applications to be ready to go at that time.
“It is critical for businesses, nonprofits, and other area institutions to look at the grant parameters now, and be prepared to submit their grant request at noon on Wednesday," Woods said. "These grants are competitive, and the dollars will run out quickly. If groups have questions, they can contact Emporia Main Street and we will do our best to help.”
Grants are available in eight categories and requests can be submitted for multiple categories. The categories include:
- Small Business Working Capital
- Securing Local Food Systems
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Procurement
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturing
- COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development
- Kansas Tech College Advanced Manufacturing
- Domestic Supply Chain Fortification
- IT/Cybersecurity Project Management
There are also two opportunities for connectivity/broadbrand programs. The programs include the Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (Physical Assets) and the Broadband Partnership Adoption Grant (Low Income Assistance).
“Emporia Main Street knows how critical targeted financial support is for our area small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic," Woods said. "We are extremely thankful that the State of Kansas stepped up with a thoughtful approach to help businesses and nonprofits in the short term.”
Information about all of the grants as well as an application guide and resource breakdown is available here: http://tiny.cc/feansz.
Call 340-6430, email main.street@emporia-kansas.gov or visit the Main Street office at 727 Commercial St. for questions.
