Mary Lou Nelson Penny

Mary Lou Nelson Penny died to this earth and

entered Heaven to see her Lord and God in all His

glory on January 9,2022. She was born July 31,

1923 at 1046 Kentucky Street, Lawrence, Kansas

to Mary Estelle Nelson and Dr. William Oliver

Nelson. She was the 4th and last child born into the

Nelson family. She attended Quincy, Cordley, and

Pinckney grade schools. Pinckney was where she

first encountered her future husband, Junius M.

Penny. Her father, being a physician, led to many

family members living with them at different times

while her mother nursed them through illness or

old age. Mary Lou loved growing up in Lawrence

and spending summers in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado.

After graduating from Liberty Memorial High School, she

attended KU for two years studying in the first Occupational

Therapy program offered. She and Jun Penny eloped their

sophomore year to marry in Hutchinson where her brother,

Jim Nelson lived, on February 6, 1943. It was wartime and Jun

(who had enrolled in the Navy Air Corps) was later drafted into

the Army because his marriage made him ineligible for the Air

Corps. He was trained as a radiation tech, and Mary Lou followed

him to each training site thus ending her college endeavors.

Before deployment, they had a son and she was pregnant with

their second child. When Jun returned from India, he finished

his last 2 years at KU earning a degree in civil engineering. Black

& Veatch hired Jun to be resident engineer in Caruthersville,

Missouri where the young family moved. His father, M.N. Penny,

recruited him to operate the Penny’s Ready Mixed Concrete

business in Emporia which Jun’s brother, Charlie, had started.

By this time, there were 4 little Penny’s with one more to come.

Mary Lou was a wonderful homemaker and partner to Jun. They

were a team, reflecting a love of people and an open, welcoming

home. They never seemed to meet a stranger. Mary Lou, with rare

exception, was available for her children when they came home

from school providing time for talking about the day’s activities

or their thoughts.

Mary Lou was active as a Sunday school teacher (wondering

later what she had taught, not knowing the Lord), in the Women’s

Garden Club, and Research Study club as her children got older.

She later served on the boards of the Emporia Public Library

and the City Parks and Recreation. If she learned of neighbors or

friends having trouble, whether financial, marital, or emotional,

she tried to help. She took food to those who were ill, and helped

several elderly women. She came to know many of the foreign

students (from Ethiopia, India, Greece, Thailand, & Taiwan)

attending Emporia State, inviting them into their home for meals

and visits. She and Jun were the unofficial sponsors for a group of

Hawaiian students at Emporia State in the late 50’s, and remained

in touch with some up until now. There were many women who

were close friends to Mary Lou. Carmen and Oscar Hernandez,

who had escaped Castro’s Cuba losing all they owned except their

lives and their son in the 1960’s, became dear friends soon after

arriving in Emporia. Carmen remained close until her death

in 2015. Neither age nor culture proved a barrier in Mary Lou’s

friendships and outreach. Close to becoming empty-nesters, the

Pennys embraced two children of friends from Columbia, South

America, the Villarreals, to live with them as family: Johnnie

stayed for a couple of years through 2 years of college and Leslie

at age 11 stayed just a couple of months, but long enough to call

Mary Lou “Mi Penny”. When her children left home, Mary Lou

took classes at Emporia State, especially enjoying The Great Plains

Semester taught by Jim Hoy and others.

The Pennys attended church as a family each week: Mary Lou

and Jun were active on church committees. However, it was only

in the early 1970’s that Mary Lou & Jun accepted Jesus Christ as

Savior through a gradual process of realizing His claim on their

lives for what He had done personally for them at the cross, that

their “good works” could not gain them a place in Heaven nor

cancel out their sin. It was only then that Mary Lou learned to rely

on the Holy Spirit’s power to really help those in need for whom

she had previously felt exhausting compassion. A trip to Ecuador

for Jun to determine the feasibility of establishing a hydroelectric

plant in the jungle for Gospel Missionary Union involved

knowing missionaries Frank and Marie Drown: it proved lifechanging

in regard to the Pennys’ understanding of the Christian

faith. At one point, four of the Penny’s children were on different

continents, learning the language, holding jobs as engineer, nurse,

teacher or short term missionary in order to share Christ’s love.

Mary Lou (and Jun when he could break away from the plant)

traveled yearly to encourage them in their endeavors. Their

visits, such as in the Arab world where family & tribe trump

individualism, brought a new dimension and

respect for the Christian faith their son or daughter

sought to live out.

Mary Lou and Jun loved their grandchildren,

making time to go see them or have them visit,

whether in Emporia, Colorado, or eventually back

in Lawrence. When Jun developed Parkinson’s

disease, she took everything in stride taking on

his healthcare needs, continuing to be a team and

welcoming family and friends at home or by taking

them out to eat. The challenges that came with his

declining health and then her own health never

caused her to falter. When the going got tough,

she always rose to the occasion, giving thanks to God for His

many blessings. She came out each morning with a big smile and

“Good morning! How did you sleep?” Each night she went to bed

perhaps reading a good book on her Kindle, but then always the

Bible before sleep.

In her later years, she was encouraged to put that sharp mind

to work by writing her memoirs about Colorado and growing

up. Two Colorado friends and the Ute Pass Historical Society

have published some of these detailed memoirs. When she asked,

“Where are my yellow pages?” she wasn’t looking for a business

telephone book, it was her legal pad with tattered pages of phone

numbers for her myriad family and friends. She eventually

entered multiple 100’s of contacts into an excel spreadsheet

programmed to be an address book, amazed to see it alphabetize

names with one click! She would settle in a comfortable chair and

spend hours calling to stay in touch with family and friends. If she

awoke before midnight in Kansas, it wasn’t surprising to find her

on the telephone with family or friend in California or Hawaii.

She never stopped thinking about or praying for others. She

loved to learn or talk about the Bible. She engaged with what

was happening in the world news, including writing letters to

the editor. She was never cowed by political correctness, public

opinion, or current socially accepted behavior, but spoke out

boldly for what she knew or believed to be right. This strength

and clarity of thought occasionally surprised even her family.

She was a blessing to many, a true friend and mother to many

younger people. Her appetite for knowing and loving people and

learning was never satiated. What a great reunion she is now

having in heaven where there is joy unimagined in God’s glorious

and loving presence!

She was preceded in death by her parents (Dr. W.O. & Mary

Estelle Nelson), her husband (Junius), 1 sister (Margaret Nelson),

2 brothers (Dr. Richard Oldfield Nelson and James Iden Nelson),

2 sons-in-law (Dr. James Urish and Dr. Herbert J. Schmidt), 1

grandson Nathan Penny of Lawrence. She is survived by 2 sons,

David (Carmiletta) Penny and William (Marlene) Penny of

Lawrence; 3 daughters, Anne Urish of Colorado Springs, Deborah

(Doug) Hydeman of Lenexa, Susan Schmidt of Lawrence;

21 grandchildren: Junius Penny of Ben Lomond, California,

Isaac (Xienne) Penny of Los Angeles, Ruth (Michael) Arriaza

of Fredericksburg, VA, Michael (Kathleen) Penny of Flower

Mound, TX, Elijah (Tiana) Penny of Shawnee, Dr. Kimberly

(Dr. Matthew) Swan of Shawnee, Holly (Derek) Teeter of

Shawnee, Joshua (Heidi) Hydeman of Shawnee, Noah Hydeman

of Lenexa, Micah (Whitney) Hydeman of Kansas City, Kansas,

Luke (Brooke) Urish of Escondido, CA, Mimi (Kevin) Burch

of Indianapolis, Dr. Abbie (Dr. Kenneth) Sutton of Colorado

Springs, Laura (Bryan) Hedges of Lawrence, Sarah (Wyatt) Smith

of Dallas, Jon (Kim) Penny of Durango, Dr. Scott (Sarah) Penny

of Durango, CO; 3 step-grandchildren: Herb Schmidt of The

Villages, Danna Markoff of Raleigh, Scott Schmidt of Joplin, 43

great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many family

& friends who loved her. She will be greatly missed, but all of us

who have received Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior know we shall

see her again in Heaven! This is just a temporary separation. We

do not grieve as “those who have no hope.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Lawrence Bible Fellowship, 505 Monterey Way, Lawrence, KS

66049 or Avant Ministries (please designate on memo for “Shuar

Bible translation & studies”), 10000 N. Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO

64155 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120

W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

There was a visitation with family at Warren-McElwain

Mortuary on Friday, January 14th from 5 to 7 PM including a

sharing time and there is a luncheon at Lawrence Bible Fellowship

at noon Saturday, January 15th followed by the funeral service at

2 PM with graveside burial to follow.

For more information or to post a condolence go to

warrenmcelwain.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.