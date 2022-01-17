Mary Lou Nelson Penny died to this earth and
entered Heaven to see her Lord and God in all His
glory on January 9,2022. She was born July 31,
1923 at 1046 Kentucky Street, Lawrence, Kansas
to Mary Estelle Nelson and Dr. William Oliver
Nelson. She was the 4th and last child born into the
Nelson family. She attended Quincy, Cordley, and
Pinckney grade schools. Pinckney was where she
first encountered her future husband, Junius M.
Penny. Her father, being a physician, led to many
family members living with them at different times
while her mother nursed them through illness or
old age. Mary Lou loved growing up in Lawrence
and spending summers in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado.
After graduating from Liberty Memorial High School, she
attended KU for two years studying in the first Occupational
Therapy program offered. She and Jun Penny eloped their
sophomore year to marry in Hutchinson where her brother,
Jim Nelson lived, on February 6, 1943. It was wartime and Jun
(who had enrolled in the Navy Air Corps) was later drafted into
the Army because his marriage made him ineligible for the Air
Corps. He was trained as a radiation tech, and Mary Lou followed
him to each training site thus ending her college endeavors.
Before deployment, they had a son and she was pregnant with
their second child. When Jun returned from India, he finished
his last 2 years at KU earning a degree in civil engineering. Black
& Veatch hired Jun to be resident engineer in Caruthersville,
Missouri where the young family moved. His father, M.N. Penny,
recruited him to operate the Penny’s Ready Mixed Concrete
business in Emporia which Jun’s brother, Charlie, had started.
By this time, there were 4 little Penny’s with one more to come.
Mary Lou was a wonderful homemaker and partner to Jun. They
were a team, reflecting a love of people and an open, welcoming
home. They never seemed to meet a stranger. Mary Lou, with rare
exception, was available for her children when they came home
from school providing time for talking about the day’s activities
or their thoughts.
Mary Lou was active as a Sunday school teacher (wondering
later what she had taught, not knowing the Lord), in the Women’s
Garden Club, and Research Study club as her children got older.
She later served on the boards of the Emporia Public Library
and the City Parks and Recreation. If she learned of neighbors or
friends having trouble, whether financial, marital, or emotional,
she tried to help. She took food to those who were ill, and helped
several elderly women. She came to know many of the foreign
students (from Ethiopia, India, Greece, Thailand, & Taiwan)
attending Emporia State, inviting them into their home for meals
and visits. She and Jun were the unofficial sponsors for a group of
Hawaiian students at Emporia State in the late 50’s, and remained
in touch with some up until now. There were many women who
were close friends to Mary Lou. Carmen and Oscar Hernandez,
who had escaped Castro’s Cuba losing all they owned except their
lives and their son in the 1960’s, became dear friends soon after
arriving in Emporia. Carmen remained close until her death
in 2015. Neither age nor culture proved a barrier in Mary Lou’s
friendships and outreach. Close to becoming empty-nesters, the
Pennys embraced two children of friends from Columbia, South
America, the Villarreals, to live with them as family: Johnnie
stayed for a couple of years through 2 years of college and Leslie
at age 11 stayed just a couple of months, but long enough to call
Mary Lou “Mi Penny”. When her children left home, Mary Lou
took classes at Emporia State, especially enjoying The Great Plains
Semester taught by Jim Hoy and others.
The Pennys attended church as a family each week: Mary Lou
and Jun were active on church committees. However, it was only
in the early 1970’s that Mary Lou & Jun accepted Jesus Christ as
Savior through a gradual process of realizing His claim on their
lives for what He had done personally for them at the cross, that
their “good works” could not gain them a place in Heaven nor
cancel out their sin. It was only then that Mary Lou learned to rely
on the Holy Spirit’s power to really help those in need for whom
she had previously felt exhausting compassion. A trip to Ecuador
for Jun to determine the feasibility of establishing a hydroelectric
plant in the jungle for Gospel Missionary Union involved
knowing missionaries Frank and Marie Drown: it proved lifechanging
in regard to the Pennys’ understanding of the Christian
faith. At one point, four of the Penny’s children were on different
continents, learning the language, holding jobs as engineer, nurse,
teacher or short term missionary in order to share Christ’s love.
Mary Lou (and Jun when he could break away from the plant)
traveled yearly to encourage them in their endeavors. Their
visits, such as in the Arab world where family & tribe trump
individualism, brought a new dimension and
respect for the Christian faith their son or daughter
sought to live out.
Mary Lou and Jun loved their grandchildren,
making time to go see them or have them visit,
whether in Emporia, Colorado, or eventually back
in Lawrence. When Jun developed Parkinson’s
disease, she took everything in stride taking on
his healthcare needs, continuing to be a team and
welcoming family and friends at home or by taking
them out to eat. The challenges that came with his
declining health and then her own health never
caused her to falter. When the going got tough,
she always rose to the occasion, giving thanks to God for His
many blessings. She came out each morning with a big smile and
“Good morning! How did you sleep?” Each night she went to bed
perhaps reading a good book on her Kindle, but then always the
Bible before sleep.
In her later years, she was encouraged to put that sharp mind
to work by writing her memoirs about Colorado and growing
up. Two Colorado friends and the Ute Pass Historical Society
have published some of these detailed memoirs. When she asked,
“Where are my yellow pages?” she wasn’t looking for a business
telephone book, it was her legal pad with tattered pages of phone
numbers for her myriad family and friends. She eventually
entered multiple 100’s of contacts into an excel spreadsheet
programmed to be an address book, amazed to see it alphabetize
names with one click! She would settle in a comfortable chair and
spend hours calling to stay in touch with family and friends. If she
awoke before midnight in Kansas, it wasn’t surprising to find her
on the telephone with family or friend in California or Hawaii.
She never stopped thinking about or praying for others. She
loved to learn or talk about the Bible. She engaged with what
was happening in the world news, including writing letters to
the editor. She was never cowed by political correctness, public
opinion, or current socially accepted behavior, but spoke out
boldly for what she knew or believed to be right. This strength
and clarity of thought occasionally surprised even her family.
She was a blessing to many, a true friend and mother to many
younger people. Her appetite for knowing and loving people and
learning was never satiated. What a great reunion she is now
having in heaven where there is joy unimagined in God’s glorious
and loving presence!
She was preceded in death by her parents (Dr. W.O. & Mary
Estelle Nelson), her husband (Junius), 1 sister (Margaret Nelson),
2 brothers (Dr. Richard Oldfield Nelson and James Iden Nelson),
2 sons-in-law (Dr. James Urish and Dr. Herbert J. Schmidt), 1
grandson Nathan Penny of Lawrence. She is survived by 2 sons,
David (Carmiletta) Penny and William (Marlene) Penny of
Lawrence; 3 daughters, Anne Urish of Colorado Springs, Deborah
(Doug) Hydeman of Lenexa, Susan Schmidt of Lawrence;
21 grandchildren: Junius Penny of Ben Lomond, California,
Isaac (Xienne) Penny of Los Angeles, Ruth (Michael) Arriaza
of Fredericksburg, VA, Michael (Kathleen) Penny of Flower
Mound, TX, Elijah (Tiana) Penny of Shawnee, Dr. Kimberly
(Dr. Matthew) Swan of Shawnee, Holly (Derek) Teeter of
Shawnee, Joshua (Heidi) Hydeman of Shawnee, Noah Hydeman
of Lenexa, Micah (Whitney) Hydeman of Kansas City, Kansas,
Luke (Brooke) Urish of Escondido, CA, Mimi (Kevin) Burch
of Indianapolis, Dr. Abbie (Dr. Kenneth) Sutton of Colorado
Springs, Laura (Bryan) Hedges of Lawrence, Sarah (Wyatt) Smith
of Dallas, Jon (Kim) Penny of Durango, Dr. Scott (Sarah) Penny
of Durango, CO; 3 step-grandchildren: Herb Schmidt of The
Villages, Danna Markoff of Raleigh, Scott Schmidt of Joplin, 43
great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many family
& friends who loved her. She will be greatly missed, but all of us
who have received Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior know we shall
see her again in Heaven! This is just a temporary separation. We
do not grieve as “those who have no hope.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to
Lawrence Bible Fellowship, 505 Monterey Way, Lawrence, KS
66049 or Avant Ministries (please designate on memo for “Shuar
Bible translation & studies”), 10000 N. Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
64155 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120
W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
There was a visitation with family at Warren-McElwain
Mortuary on Friday, January 14th from 5 to 7 PM including a
sharing time and there is a luncheon at Lawrence Bible Fellowship
at noon Saturday, January 15th followed by the funeral service at
2 PM with graveside burial to follow.
For more information or to post a condolence go to
