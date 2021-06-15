Merel I. Fowler, 87, of Emporia, KS died
Thursday June 10, 2021 at Holiday Resort in
Emporia. He was born November 22, 1933
in Emporia, KS. A son of Andrew and Ethel
(Torrens) Fowler.
He is survived by his wife, Velma Jean of the
home; his children, Merel A. Fowler, Ray Tipton,
Gray I. Tipton, Virginia (Tipton) Ball, Cindy
(Fowler) Minnie, Irene (Fowler) Haynes, Laura
(Fowler) Hewett; and his sister, Linda Hardesty and
numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was honorably discharged from the Navy in
1951.
He married Elsie Beyer in 1951, they had 3
children and were divorced. He married Jean
Schlesener in 1958 who survives in the home.
He and his wife had the Fowler Heating and
Refrigeration in Emporia. He was a member of
Westside Baptist Church. He loved working in his
greenhouse and working with wood.
There will be a memorial to be announced at a
later date.
