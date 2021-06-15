Merel I. Fowler, 87, of Emporia, KS died

Thursday June 10, 2021 at Holiday Resort in

Emporia. He was born November 22, 1933

in Emporia, KS. A son of Andrew and Ethel

(Torrens) Fowler.

He is survived by his wife, Velma Jean of the

home; his children, Merel A. Fowler, Ray Tipton,

Gray I. Tipton, Virginia (Tipton) Ball, Cindy

(Fowler) Minnie, Irene (Fowler) Haynes, Laura

(Fowler) Hewett; and his sister, Linda Hardesty and

numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was honorably discharged from the Navy in

1951.

He married Elsie Beyer in 1951, they had 3

children and were divorced. He married Jean

Schlesener in 1958 who survives in the home.

He and his wife had the Fowler Heating and

Refrigeration in Emporia. He was a member of

Westside Baptist Church. He loved working in his

greenhouse and working with wood.

There will be a memorial to be announced at a

later date.

