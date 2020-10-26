At approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning, Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe first responders were dispatched to the area of 700 South Highway 99 for a report of an injury accident.
According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that 37-year-old Natalie Guthrie of Olpe lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet Tracker due to inclement weather. The vehicle left the road, rolled onto its roof and came to rest in a nearby ditch.
Guthrie was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the accident at this time. The Gazette will provide updates to this story if additional information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.