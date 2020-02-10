After Saturday’s game with Missouri Southern, ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn talked about the ebbs and flows in any game.
There were certainly some notable ones against the Lions. Yet, the Lady Hornets stayed the course and came away with a 71-63 victory.
“The third quarter has been our nemesis and continues to be, you could say,” he said. “It just (wasn’t) a very efficient offensive game for us as far as shooting the basketball. We took 16 more shots than they did, we had more free throws, but we missed 11 more threes.”
The two teams had six ties and three lead changes in the first quarter before ESU pulled away in the second, stretching its lead to 10 by halftime.
Yet, after the lead reached 11 just a few moments into the second half, the Lady Hornets were stunned as Missouri Southern rallied to flip the scoreboard heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Hornets buckled down and after five straight points from Morgan Laudan, kept the lead the rest of the way.
It capped a day that saw ESU turn its opponent over 27 times, the second-highest total against an MIAA opponent this season. That was partially negated, however, by the Lady Hornets’ own propensity for turnovers, 18, the second-highest tally on the year.
“We didn’t convert those into points as much as we’d like to,” Wynn said of not capitalizing on turnovers. “You figure with 27 turnovers, you’re going to try to get upwards of 30, 35 maybe even 40 points from your defense. We didn’t do that, we turned it back over to them a few times. It wasn’t a clean, offensive game ... it was just one of those efforts where we just ended up making enough plays to win the game.”
It also a shooting struggle much of the afternoon, with ESU making just three more buckets than the Lions, even though it had 16 more attempts. The starting five were a mere 15-of-44 from the floor (34 percent). The Lady Hornets’ bench, especially Grace Gordon and Karsen Schultz, had the most fire power. That pair combined to go 7-of-10 and 4-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“Without (Gordon’s) production, especially in the first half, we don’t have the lead, we don’t have the offensive spark that we needed,” Wynn said. “She provided that for us. Karsen gave us another good game, (Fredricka Sheats) hit a three in the first half that was key for us too. Our bench gave us some really key points, our first group just wasn’t clicking to start the game. We needed some production from somebody and we got it from our bench.”
Tre’Zure Jobe was ESU’s leading scorer with 22 points, scoring 10 from the free throw line and going 0-for-5 from long range. That moved her into fourth all-time in freshman scoring with 360. She is now three points from passing Cassondra Boston for third.
ESU returns to the road this week, playing at Rogers State on Thursday and Northeastern State on Saturday.
The biggest plus for ESU was the return of Jalyn Harris, who hadn’t played since the first week of December. Harris recorded 11 minutes as the Lady Hornets seem to be getting healthier for the stretch run.
“We have a full roster right now, compared to what we’ve had,” Wynn said. “We do have to continue to try to keep getting better and realize that to win this league and be competitive, you have to win on the road. It’s never easy on the road. We’re just going take it one game at a time, hopefully keep generating momentum and try to finish this thing off the way we want to.”
With six games remaining, ESU is in third place in the MIAA, two games behind conference-leading Central Missouri.
MSSU 10 15 21 17 — 63
ESU 13 22 10 26 — 71
Missouri Southern (7-14, 4-9): Skiles 6-9 4-6 20, Cozart 5-13 0-0 15, Stokes 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Stauffer 1-4 0-0 2, Buch 5-8 2-2 12, Campbell 1-2 4-4 6, Schoenberger 0-1 2-2 2, Kuntze 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0.
Emporia State (17-5, 10-3): Jobe 6-18 10-10 22, Laudan 4-10 1-1 11, Mounsey 3-8 0-0 8, Wayne 1-3 0-0 3, Handy 1-5 0-2 2, Gordon 4-6 2-2 13, Schultz 3-4 0-0 7, Sheats 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 0-3 2-2 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia Laffitte 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: MSSU 10-21 (Skiles 4-6, Cozart 5-11, Jones 1-2, Stauffer 0-1, Buch 0-2); ESU 10-32 (Jobe 0-5, Laudan 2-7, Mounsey 2-4, Wayne 1-3, Handy 0-4, Gordon 3-4, Schultz 1-2, Sheats 1-2, Martin 0-1).
Rebounds: MSSU 29 (Stokies 9), ESU 32 (2 with 6); Assists: MSSU 19 (4 with 3), ESU 14 (Jobe 5).
Fouled Out: None.
Hornet baseball salvages series finale at Pueblo
PUEBLO, Col. — The Emporia State baseball team finally picked up a win in Colorado on Sunday.
The Hornets got six innings of one-run ball from Drew Repp and capitalized on a pair of early errors in a 7-3 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo.
Cooper Minnick was just 1-for-5 at the plate, but his three-run double in the seventh provided the Hornets some much-needed insurance.
The game was tied at 1 entering the sixth, but Pueblo got a run-scoring groundout to take a 2-1 lead. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Minnick, who brought them all home. He soon followed on a single by Josh Norlin.
CSU scored another run in the 8th, but couldn’t muster much momentum against Jarrett Seaton, who earned his second save of the season.
The Hornets will return to Colorado next weekend for a four game series at Metro State in Denver. First pitch of game one is set for 1:00 p.m. (CST).
ESU softball ends trip to Minnesota with win
MANKATO, Minn. — Rachel Kauss went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI as Emporia State ended the Mankato Dome Classic with a 6-5 win over Lewis on Sunday morning.
Kauss’ first hit opened the scoring, with her two-bagger scoring Abby Ward in the third inning. A sacrifice fly by Brylie Bassett added another tally to spot the Hornets a 2-0 lead.
The Flyers cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded as Kelsey Phillips ended the frame with a strikeout.
Lewis still managed to tie the score in the fourth, but it was short lived as ESU took the lead right back in the top half of the fifth.
Brittanie Shepherd delivered a two-run single to make it a 5-2 lead after Kauss doubled in her second run of the day.
The Flyers got back within one in the sixth, but Hannah Steeby’s solo home run in the seventh was the difference.
Kerrigan Dixon allowed one run in the seventh, but picked up the save for Phillips, who earned the win, in spite of allowing 11 hits in five innings.
The Hornets will play their first outdoor games of the season next weekend when they travel to Bentonville, Ark. to take part in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. They are scheduled to begin play against Quincy at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14.
ESU Track & Field has record day at NWMSU
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Emporia State had two provisional qualifiers, set two meet records and had three marks rank in the Hornets top three all-time list at the Bearcat Open on Saturday in Maryville, Mo.
Taysean Goodwin won the 600-yard run in a meet record 1:11.36 that ranks third all-time at Emporia State. It is the top time in the MIAA this season.
Tanner Raubenstine placed second in the heptathlon with a provisional qualifying mark of 5,115 points. He is now ranked 11th in the nation in the event and third all-time at Emporia State.
Jazmin Williams won the women’s long jump with a top mark of 18-10.50 (5.75m), which also set a new meet record.
Allie Barrett cleared a provisional height of 11-11.75 (3.65m) in the women’s pole vault, improving on her own third place standing on the ESU all-time list.
The Hornets will travel to the Gorilla Classic next weekend. Events will begin on Friday, February 14 and run through Saturday in Pittsburg, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.