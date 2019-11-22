Lyon County commissioners unanimously approved a new appraisal software purchase during a brief action session Thursday morning.
Named Field Mobile, the mobile software program from Tyler Technologies will compliment the county’s current Orion CAMA system and allow county appraisers to record and edit property information on the go. Licensing and implementation fees for the new system will total a little more than $28,000.
“We talked about this a year ago, but at the time, the company was moving from one version of the software to a new version,” Commissioner Dan Slater said. “So, we waited until now. We have three county appraisers that go out to re-appraise properties every year by collecting information and taking pictures if they need. They primarily use tablets to make notes, and then have to pass it on to somebody else to look at and update data. It’s a pain … This new system allows them to take measurements out in the field, bring the tablet back, plug it into a computer and then that automatically updates all the property records. It saves a bunch of time and makes things more accurate, first of all.”
During the meeting, commissioners also approved a quote from Rodriguez Drywall and Painting for stucco repairs at several locations within the Sheriff’s Office and jail. The cost of the project will be approximately $9,000.
(2) comments
Fair appraisers? I encourage everyone to do real property tax searches for the county that they have real property in and compare with similar properties, also watch properties on the market. You can challenge the appraised value, it isn't that hard. Keep in mind that they only look at the outside of the house and what they refer to as "similar" sales which may or may not present an accurate figure. In a market where values are declining, it is important to be watchful of the situation. Lyon County uses a service called "Beacon" where they list quite a bite of info on each property. So many are leaving KS because of the high taxes across the board. KS is in the top 5 states for out-migration. Before giving up, challenge them!
False Kansas in 2019 has noted a .02% population change Kansas hasn't had a one percent change since 1960, and in fact we have had only three years this decade of negative growth all immaterial -.02%. Could not find factually evidence of top 5 for out of state migration. Population growth should suffice before you counter that I did not look at it correctly.
http://worldpopulationreview.com/states/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/31/population-growth-rate-fastest-growing-shrinking-states/38918791/
https://www.census.gov/library/visualizations/2018/comm/population-change-2017-2018.html
https://www.census.gov/library/visualizations/2018/comm/population-change-2017-2018.html
