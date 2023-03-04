Thursday, March 9, is National Slam the Scam Day. Hosted by the Social Security Administration, the day calls attention to the need to stop Social Security-related scams.
All through the year, you can access tools from the SSA to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing money and personal information. Please share scam information with your loved ones — and help Slam the Scam!
It’s vital to recognize the four basic signs of a scam:
- Scammers pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency, like the Social Security Administration. They may email attachments with official-looking logos, seals, signatures, or pictures of employee credentials.
- Scammers mention a problem or a prize. They may say your Social Security number was involved in a crime or ask for personal information to process a benefit increase.
- Scammers pressure you to act immediately. They may threaten you with arrest or legal action.
- Scammers tell you to pay using a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire or money transfer, or by mailing cash. They may also tell you to transfer your money to a “safe” account.
Ignore scammers and report criminal behavior. Report Social Security-related scams to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG). You can (and should) also report scammers and suspected criminal behavior to your local law enforcement office. Contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 and the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200. Online, visit https://lyoncounty.org/sheriff/ or https://www.emporiaks.gov/158/Police-Department.
Visit www.ssa.gov/scam for more information and follow SSA OIG on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest scam tactics. Repost #SlamtheScam information on social media to keep your friends and family safe.
Have you visited the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce lately, online or in person? There’s a lot happening in our community, and we’re here to help. Our next Legislative Dialogue is coming up soon on Saturday, March 18, at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Gather for coffee and pastries at 8 a.m. The dialogue, with Senator Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Eric Smith and Mark Schreiber, begins at 8:30. It’s a great way to hear from your elected officials and ask them questions. This event is free to the public and sponsored by the Emporia Chamber Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters.
The Chamber’s monthly Coffee &Conversation events bring informative discussions with local community leaders on a variety of subjects. Just this week, we hosted Emporia State University President Ken Hush. Coming up in April will be a representative of the American Red Cross. Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. here at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St., and plan for an informative hour plus networking with local businesspeople.
Contact us here at the Chamber at 620-342-1600 or visit our website at emporiakschamber.org for more information on these and other events.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
