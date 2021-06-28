The Big on the Block fundraiser was a “big” success for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday night.
The block party was held outside of Town Royal and featured a food truck, a beer garden and live music played by Jared “Pete” Gile.
Town Royal is known for helping with community events and fundraisers, so it is no surprise that it was willing to team up with BBBS area manager Jacque Wellnitz on behalf of the community program.
The event not only helped out BBBS, but also brought much needed publicity to Town Royal after the bar’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Me and the owner of Town Royal came together and I said, ‘Hey, I really feel like this would be a great opportunity for you and for me,’ that the community is going to want to get out and they’re going to want to support, and then it has also been a really great opportunity for me to raise awareness for our program,” Wellnitz said.
The idea for a block party came to Wellnitz because she remembered the street dances that were common where she grew up.
“I grew up in a small town where we had street dances, and I remember it being so much fun, and so that’s where this really kind of came from,” she said. “It’s COVID, we just got out, let’s celebrate and let’s do it big and so that’s why we did it Big on the Block.”
The Big on the Block party was a fundraiser for BBBS that also provided an opportunity for people to get out and have a good time.
“We want to support Big Brothers Big Sisters to grow the mentor relationship between the children and the adults that we have in our community, so it’s really important that we get new volunteers and we get new kids enrolled,” Wellnitz said. “That’s why we’re out here today, is to promote the Big Brothers in the community and also to have a great time after COVID and fundraise for our program as well.”
Many people at the event enjoyed being able to support the cause while also being involved in the community.
“You know, [I like the] familiar faces, friendly people, and we love the live music,” Ryan Redding said.
“I think it’s great for the community and for Big Brothers Big Sisters, to be able to come out to the local bar and get everybody involved,” Lindsay Morales said.
Wellnitz has always worked in social services she feels like her position as the area manager for BBBS was fated for her.
“I really do feel like this is something that I’m meant to do because I love being around people, I love promoting, I love doing positive for our community and especially supporting the kids in our community,” she said.
Although the turnout was not what was expected, Wellnitz is looking forward to doing it again next year.
“The evening was great,” she said. “The turnout was a little lower than anticipated but we can only go up from here. Big on the Block will be back next year.”
Donating to the cause and becoming a Big are two ways that people can get involved with BBBS in the community. You can find more information about these options at bbbs.org/get-involved.
