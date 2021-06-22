Lisa Harder with the Kansas Children’s Service League had a great Thursday night last week.
For the first time since the pandemic began, all the local families enrolled in Emporia’s Healthy Families Program were able to gather together for a cookout.
Members of the staff and community council put together hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, chips and cookies for about 40 clients in Jones Park. It was 95 degrees at dinnertime. Shew!
“We were so excited to start face to face Family Nights again since the pandemic started!” Lisa said. “Our last one was February of 2020. Our families were excited and ready, as well. It was amazing to see all of them socializing with each other and some meeting each other for the first time since a lot of our families were new to our program. Despite the heat, everyone had a great time!”
The guest speaker, and new Community Leadership and Development Council member Rhonda Gordon, recently retired Lyon County Extension Agent, talked about picnic food safety.
Something I never thought about was the temperature in my trunk. Rhonda says the food needs to stay where the air conditioning is to keep things as cool as possible.
Bacteria in food can multiply very quickly between 40 and 140 degrees, whether you are indoors or out. Don’t let your food stay in this “Danger Zone” more than two hours if it’s below 90 degrees or one hour if it’s hotter. You’re just asking for a big stomachache or worse.
“Your hot food needs to be hot and your cold foods need to be cold,” Rhonda said. “If you plan foods that spoil faster than others, say a mayonnaise-based salad instead of a vinegar-based one, then you need to take extra care to keep your family from becoming sick.”
She handed out helpful information to the families from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Partnership for Food Safety Education. Here are the things that will keep your event safe from food-borne illnesses:
F Most picnic patios or beaches don’t have soap and water stands (unless there’s a restroom, but even then, maybe not). A travel-size bottle of dish soap, or foaming soap, or at least sanitizing wipes will go a long way to preventing transmission by hand.
F On a typical summer day, food can sit out with proper precautions for two hours. If the temperature is more than 90 degrees, that’s one hour.
F Ice is your friend. Ice below. Ice above. Ice all around. Freeze water bottles in advance and use them to help the ice stay cold. As they thaw out, you’ll have ice-cold water to drink.
F Three coolers: Drinks, Meat and Not Meat. Just think about the raw meat sidling up next to your potato salad or bottle of soda pop. And every time you open the cooler for a drink, you let in the heat.
F Use box fans to create enough breeze to keep insects away from the food.
F Use cling wrap, beeswax paper or lids of some sort to cover the food.
F Use a thermometer. They are usually in the kitchen gadget aisle and cost between $7 - $12.
F Chicken – 165 degrees in the center
F Whole meats (steak, chops) 145 degrees
F Ground beef, 160 degrees
F Food in the cooler should remain at 40 degrees or lower
F Keep things clean. Don’t put your cooked meat back on the platter that held the raw meat unless you’ve sanitized it. Don’t leave the potato salad spoon sitting out where the flies can walk all over it and then use the spoon to serve with.
“I think our families got a lot out of Rhonda’s presentation about outdoor food safety,” Lisa said. “A lot of our families don’t do a lot of cookouts or picnics, so that information may not have been well known. It’s important to have that food safety information to make sure they are doing it safely to keep their family safe and healthy.”
I know this seems like it’s making a lot of work for what should be a relaxing family event, however, just a little bit of awareness and precaution is the ounce of prevention that is worth a pound of cure.
Here is a safer potato salad recipe for your next picnic. Let’s get cooking!
No Mayo Potato Salad
2 pounds red-skinned potatoes (unpeeled)
1 small red onion
1/2 cup black olives
2 green onions
1/3 cup olive oil
2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
1 clove garlic, minced
Cook the potatoes in boiling water until fork-tender. Let cool slightly.
Peel and thinly slice the red onion. Lightly chop the olives and slice the green onions into rounds for higher distribution or on the bias for more texture.
Cut the potatoes into chunks and place in a bowl. Add the onion, olives and green onions. Gently mix.
In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper and garlic. Gently stir into the potato mixture, completely coating the potatoes in the dressing.
Serve immediately or refrigerate until picnic-time.
