A vendor for the City of Emporia's Water Treatment Plant's Ozone System is currently onsite troubleshooting an ongoing issue that has caused the city's water supply to taste and smell rather fishy for several days.
City communications manager Christine Johnson said she doesn't have much more information at this time, but said crews have been working around the clock since the issue with the Ozone System — a filtration process — was discovered Saturday.
"The Water Treatment crews continuously monitor disinfection, pH, and turbidity (cloudiness) of the finished water," Johnson said Monday. "Additionally, they take samples at various stages of the plant processes to access different measures of water quality, such as hardness and river turbidity on a routine of every two to four hours."
To stay within state and federal disinfection compliance, crews take 25 bacteriological samples on a monthly cycle, which are collected from various locations across town. These samples are tested to ensure there are no harmful bacteria or viruses in the distribution system.
So, while the water smells and tastes off, it is safe to drink.
“The water is safe,” Johnson said in a written release on Sunday. “While the city uses chlorine as the primary disinfectant, residents may notice a different taste or odor associated with their water until the issue is resolved.”
The issue was first reported Saturday after several readers contacted The Gazette about an odd taste and odor to their drinking water.
Johnson said the water treatment plant is still meeting Kansas Department of Health standards with this disinfectant change.
“Thank you for your patience as the city works through this issue,” she said. “Thank you to the city crews who are dedicated to providing the community with quality water.”
More information about the Emporia Water Treatment Plant's filtration process can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAYkEv3o1j0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.