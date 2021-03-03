Emporia City Commissioner Jon Geitz announced that he would not be seeking re-election in November during Wednesday afternoon’s action session.
Geitz was first elected to the Commission in April 2013 and said that at the time he expected his years in office to be numbered.
“I went in originally and thought eight years would be a good run, which is what this will end up being,” Geitz said. “I think it’s really important for the community to get fresh eyes and fresh ideas and I think that’s healthy.”
Geitz said that his experience as a city commissioner has been a positive experience overall.
“I’ve enjoyed my time on the Commission and hopefully we’ve been part of some really good things for the community, but I think it’s time for a different set of opinions and eyes and priorities for the community to continue to move forward,” Geitz said. “... My fellow commissioners, we may have disagreed on certain issues but we’ve had no grudges. It’s been a great group to work with, staff’s been great to work with, and I’ve really enjoyed it. It hasn’t been very stressful at all personally.”
Geitz encouraged anyone who might be interested in running for City Commission to contact the City Clerk’s Office or County Clerk’s office to get started. The deadline for filing to run is June 1.
