Lyon County had an impressive turnout for the Aug. 2 primary election, with a 46.35% turnout overall.
Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat told the Gazette Tuesday night that that number is “just amazing for a primary.”
“We would be hard-pressed to get maybe 20, 25% turnout in [a] primary,” Vopat said. “People usually don’t vote on a primary, they wait for the general.”
“I think that, of course, the constitutional amendment pushed that a lot,” she continued. “More than what I thought it would, but I think it kind of gained steam as it went and those are the results. So just really, really, happy with it.”
The election saw 9,674 ballots cast, including 2,036 nonpartisan ballots, 4,758 Republican ballots and 2,880 Democratic ballots.
Nonpartisan voters showed a 27.05% turnout, Democrats had a 54.30% turnout and Republicans had a 59.17% turnout overall.
There are 20,873 registered voters in Lyon County.
Overall, Vopat said the election went well.
“I am thrilled with the election,” she said. “We had a very, very busy day, we had great turnout. Very impressive numbers, very happy with it, and everything ran very well.”
Vopat also said the election could not happen without the workers who make it all possible.
“This is not a one-man show. I hired … 70 election board workers for this election, and probably will have more for the general,” she said. “They do such an amazing job, they take training, they pay attention, they do the job. They are very good with the voters and a lot of them I’ve had for a lot of years, so they’ve proven their dedication to me, the integrity, the honesty, everything, they just are amazing people to work with.”
“Along with my staff, the same thing. They do such a great job,” Vopat added. “Very proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.